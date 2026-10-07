Oklahoma Freshman RB Jonathan Hatton Jr. Becoming 'More and More Comfortable'

NORMAN — None of Oklahoma’s running backs have had much success through four games.

The Sooners are averaging 2.9 yards per carry and only 99 yards per game, both of which rank 15th in the SEC. Lloyd Avant is OU’s top rusher thus far with 164 yards and a touchdown, but he has been held below four yards per carry in each of the last three contests.

At this point, the Sooners may have to try anything to help boost the run game.

One way they might do that is by getting freshman Jonathan Hatton Jr. more involved.

“He’s getting better and better each week,” OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “He’s getting more and more comfortable each week. He’s becoming a college football player more and more each week, and I think that’s expected with a true freshman.”

A native of Cibolo, Texas, Hatton was a consensus 4-star prospect in the Class of 2026. He flipped his pledge from Texas A&M to Oklahoma just days before Early Signing Day.

Hatton drew only three carries in OU’s season opener against UTEP, but he was efficient, rushing for 21 yards and nearly scoring a touchdown. The tailback, though, suffered an ankle injury in that game and missed the Sooners’ Week 2 contest against Michigan.

Since then, Hatton has largely been a non-factor. He combined for 22 yards on 11 carries in OU’s games against New Mexico and Georgia.

Now that Hatton is further removed from the minor injury he suffered against UTEP, Arbuckle expects the freshman to be a more significant part of the offensive game plan.

“Jonathan, he cares a lot,” Arbuckle said. “He’s really a pretty quiet kid, so he just puts his head down and he works. He’s come a long way, and I just think he’s going to keep on going a long way.”

Though each of OU’s running backs have struggled to find their footing this year, it’s hard to pin these struggles solely on their individual performances — the offensive line has performed poorly in run-blocking situations.

Of Oklahoma’s starting offensive linemen, Jake Maikkula is the only one with a Pro Football Focus (PFF) run-blocking grade above 60. Returning starters Ryan Fodje and Eddy Pierre-Louis have logged dismal run-blocking grades of 52.4 and 52.6, respectively, while freshman guard Noah Best’s grade sits even lower at 50.9.

Hatton’s physical traits may allow him to get more touches.

The running back is listed at 6-foot and 235 pounds. He also boasts sprinter speed, as fellow running back Xavier Robinson said that Hatton can “run 22 miles per hour.”

Between his stocky frame and his straight-line speed, Hatton might have the tools to perform, even when he isn’t getting much support from his blockers.

“Someone as big as him and as talented as him, I just see him continuously over time continuously getting better just with his growth and his development,” Arbuckle said.

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