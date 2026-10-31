Oklahoma Gets Great News on Friday's SEC Availability Report

Friday's SEC availability report brought some more clarity for Saturday's matchup against South Carolina

Safety Peyton Bowen was upgraded to "probable," signaling that the star safety may very well be available for Oklahoma's matchup with the Gamecocks. His brother, Eli Bowen, was downgraded to "doubtful" while center Jake Maikkula remains "questionable." Left tackle Fred Hinton was downgraded as "out."

Running back Xavier Robinson was removed from the report, making him available.

Bowen missed the final two defensive possessions in Oklahoma's 23-15 win over Mississippi State last week. A Bulldog receiver tackled Bowen, delivering a shot to his right leg, following his end zone interception and subsequent return.

The Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist said after the game that he was "just chillin'" and that he was dealing with "a little stinger." Bowen had been listed as "questionable" on previous availability reports this week.

His brother, Eli was a late entry to the SEC availability report the day before the Texas game. He went through warmups prior to the game but was not available by kickoff. He has since missed the previous two games with an ankle injury.

Maikkula was injured late in the second half of the game last week. He spent two possessions in the trainers' tent before exiting and standing on the sideline with his teammates. Caleb Nitta came in and finished the game at center.

Pass catcher Elijah Thomas has missed the previous two weeks after sustaining an injury during the loss to Kentucky. He was downgraded as "out."

Heath Ozaeta was taken off the report last weekend and after Thursday's report. He was technically available against Mississippi State but never played. He was wearing a large wrap on the ankle he injured during pregame of the Red River Rivaly. Ozaeta played the entire game but missed the next two weeks dealing with the injury.

Oklahoma and South Carolina will kickoff at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The game will be carried on the SEC Network.

OKLAHOMA

Out: Ryan Fodje, OL; Dakoda Fields, DB; Trell Harris, WR; Taylor Heim, Fred Hinton, OL., LB; Jacobe Johnson, CB; Eddy Pierre-Louis, OL; Cole Sullivan, Elijah Thomas, WR; , LB; Trynae Washington, TE.

Doubtful: Eli Bowen, CB

Questionable: Jake Maikkula, OL

Probable: Peyton Bowen, DB

SOUTH CAROLINA

Out: Dayne Arnett, OL; Kobby Sakhi-Prah, DE; Jayden Sellers, WR; Seth Smith, OL; Josiah Thompson, OL; Jawarn Howell, RB; Quay’sheed Scott, DB.

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