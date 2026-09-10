Oklahoma has 'Tremendous Respect' for Michigan Despite 'Bizarre' Week 1 Victory

NORMAN — Michigan’s flaws were put on display for the entire world to see on Saturday night.

The Wolverines (1-0) were the beneficiaries of a controversial replay review that put one second back on the clock against Western Michigan.

From there, quarterback Bryce Underwood found receiver JJ Buchanan on a 47-yard Hail Mary to escape with the 13-12 win.

Michigan dropped out of the AP Poll and has become college football’s punching bag after the Week 1 performance, but No. 11 Oklahoma (1-0) expects a different version of the Wolverines to show up at The Big House on Saturday.

“We've put Michigan in a great light like they deserve for a long time, here for the last several months,” OU head coach Brent Venables said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “This isn't the first week that we've been preparing and talking about Michigan and Georgia and Texas and many other teams that are on our schedule. And so our players hold Michigan in high regard with tremendous respect like they deserve.”

Oklahoma’s opener against UTEP took place on Friday, meaning the team was able to watch Michigan’s performance on Saturday night following the Sooners’ 51-0 romp to start the year.

“It’s just like a bizarre game,” OU linebacker Kip Lewis said.

He’s not putting much stock in the outcome, however.

“That don’t have nothing to do with us. I think they’re going to bring out their best game coming against us,” he said.

The Sooners have their own list of warts that they want to work on before Saturday’s Big Noon extravaganza.

“We’ve gotta tackle a lot better this week than we did a week ago,” Venables said. “These are real dudes that are gonna be carrying the football. And this is, however Michigan played last week, we’re gonna bring out the best in Michigan, I can promise you.

“That’s a talented football team that’s got tremendous pride, and again, a great staff that’ll have these guys prepared. Their O-line coach is one of the best in college football. So it needs to bring out the best in our guys.”

Michigan’s defense didn’t allow Western Michigan into the end zone, something that has the attention of OU’s entire offense.

“They are a really good defense,” offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “You start with the players that they have, the personnel they have. Got a few returning starters from last year's team, and brought in some pieces via the transfer portal that I think really helped them and elevated them in a lot of different ways. But they're physical, they're big, they play with really, really high motors.”

If anything, the manner in which the Wolverines came back on Saturday night has shown the Sooners that Michigan can withstand the momentum shifts in a game.

“We know they're a good team,” former Wolverine linebacker Cole Sullivan said. “Obviously, to be able to fight back like that, it shows their resilience.”

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