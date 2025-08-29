Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Calls Week 1 Opponent 'Great Challenge'
NORMAN — When addressing the media ahead of his team’s season opener, OU coach Brent Venables spent more time talking about Illinois State than he did on any other topic.
Venables, entering his fourth year as the Sooners’ coach, fielded questions about his team’s identity, last year’s disappointing finish and new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. But his longest answer came when asked about the Redbirds.
And that’s a testament to how impressed he is with OU’s Week 1 opponent.
“We’re kicking off against a playoff team,” Venables said. “They were a playoff team a year ago and won 10 games. They’ve got a great culture and foundation.”
Winning program
Illinois State has been one of the more consistent programs at the FCS over the last two decades.
Since 2006, the Redbirds have reached the FCS playoffs seven times. They reached the National Championship Game in 2014, losing 29-27 to FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.
Head coach Brock Spack took over the program in 2008 and has been there ever since. During his tenure, Spack has led Illinois State to a 111-74 overall record.
“You don’t stay somewhere that long without doing things the right way and having success as well,” Venables said. “I think he has 25 more wins than the second most successful coach in the history of that program. So at every level, man that’s big-time.”
Under Spack, the Redbirds have defeated FBS opponents three times: Eastern Michigan in 2012, Northwestern in 2016 and Colorado State in 2018.
Venables and the Sooners aren’t taking Illinois State lightly.
“This is the opener, and our first goal on our short set of goals is to win the opener,” Venables said. “Be healthy, find a way to get the win and play in a good, clean way and move onto our next opponent.”
This year’s Redbirds
In 2025, the Redbirds are expected to be what they’ve been for the past two decades: one of the nation’s best FCS teams.
Illinois State is ranked No. 6 in the preseason FCS Coaches Poll. The Redbirds are fresh off a 2024 campaign in which they reached the second round of the FCS playoffs and finished 10-4.
The Redbirds return much of their star power from last year’s squad, including quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse and running back Wenkers Wright.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- Oklahoma to Set to Host ESPN's College GameDay
- Oklahoma-Illinois State Preview: Sooners on SI Staff Picks
- One Big Thing: The One Area Oklahoma Must Be Way Better in 2025
Rittenhouse was a first-time starter in 2024 and finished the year with 2,840 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, 480 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. Wright spearheaded the Redbirds’ run game, registering 1,120 yards and 11 touchdowns on 219 carries.
“The strength of their football team has been, in my opinion, their offense,” Venables said. “They know who they are, they’re good at what they do.”
A year ago, Illinois State similarly opened against a Power Four opponent, falling 40-0 to Iowa in Week 1.
Venables doesn’t believe the 40-point margin is indicative of how competitive the Redbirds were throughout that game.
“They moved the ball really well, particularly in the first half,” Venables said. “They sputtered in the red zone a few times but they made explosive plays against a really good defense both running and throwing.”
Still, Venables is well aware of the advantages the Sooners have in athleticism, size and talent.
Ultimately, it’s OU’s game to lose.
“At the end of the day, it’s going to be about us,” Venables said. “There are going to be some things that we love on Saturday, some things that we’re not going to like. It's about, again, developing this football team and attacking every challenge that’s in front of us and, certainly, Illinois State coming in.”