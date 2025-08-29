Oklahoma-Illinois State Preview: Sooners on SI Staff Picks
The Sooners on SI staff — John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Carson Field — logged their score predictions for Saturday’s season opener between the No. 18-ranked Oklahoma Sooners and the Illinois State Redbirds.
John Hoover
The Sooners are ranked No. 18 in the AP poll, and although Brent Venables would never say it, he knows that if OU is going to return to contender status, this year’s schedule presents plenty of opportunity for advancement. That starts with a quality FCS opponent. Playing clean and beating Illinois State handily on Saturday sends the subtlest of messages that this OU squad has some talent worth watching. Oklahoma won’t move up in the polls this week, but play clean and handle Michigan at home next week, and that’s where the real climb begins. But, goof around and play sloppy and don’t put the Redbirds away early, and the doubters (voters) will linger. Expect an aggressive game plan from both Venables on defense and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, and expect a lot of fireworks from John Mateer and this new offense. This week, everyone eats, and next week, Michigan comes to Norman impressed — and a little worried.
Final Score: Oklahoma 51, Illinois State 10
Ryan Chapman
Season openers with new faces at offensive coordinator and quarterback can sometimes get off to a slow start. A decade ago, Lincoln Riley and Baker Mayfield didn’t kick the Sooners’ offense fully into gear until the third quarter against Akron. There were more struggles early the following week against Tennessee, but they eventually got everything figured out. Armed with a stout defense, I’m not expecting OU to need much time to outclass Illinois State. John Mateer and Ben Arbuckle have plenty of new pieces around them, but Mateer is in his third year running Arbuckle’s offense. The defense may not force six turnovers like it did in last year’s romp over Temple, but a healthy offensive line should be able to move the Redbirds around at the point of attack, and Mateer will find success downfield early so that the second half can be spent showing off Michael Hawkins Jr.’s offseason development. An easy victory should set the Sooners up to host No. 14 Michigan and the first installment of ESPN’s College GameDay without college football legend Lee Corso.
Final Score: Oklahoma 59, Illinois State 6
Carson Field
Illinois State is probably OU’s second-toughest non-conference opponent, behind Michigan. Still, the Sooners should have no trouble with the Redbirds. Illinois State is a run-first team with dual-threat quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse and running back Wenkers Wright. That sets up for a long day for the Redbirds’ offense, as Oklahoma’s stout front seven shouldn’t have any trouble at the line of scrimmage. It won’t be a perfect opener. OU’s offense is almost entirely revamped, which means there will be some growing pains, even against an FCS squad. The passing defense has plenty to prove, too, after that was the defense’s weak point last year. But the Sooners will still be able to beat Illinois State comfortably before hosting Michigan next week.
Final Score: Oklahoma 34, Illinois State 10