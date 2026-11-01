Oklahoma Holds Major Recruiting Weekend as Sooners Fall to South Carolina

NORMAN — On the Sooners’ worst game of the year, they had arguably their most impressive list of recruits in attendance.

Several blue-chip prospects from the upcoming classes were on hand as Oklahoma lost 42-25 to South Carolina. The loss marks the Sooners’ second home defeat in a row, and they are now 4-4 with games against Florida, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Missouri left on the schedule.

Now, they will hope that Saturday’s dismal showing didn’t dampen the experience of the recruits in attendance.

Class of 2028 edge rusher Keoni Snipes was one of those prospects at the game.

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 245 pounds, Snipes is a consensus 4-star and top-100 recruit. The highly touted defensive end has earned offers from dozens of major programs, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M.

In 2025, Snipes registered 30 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. In eight games of his junior season at Saraland (Ala.) High School, Snipes has already logged 27 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Snipes is a high school teammate of Jamison Roberts, a Class of 2027 quarterback who is committed to OU.

Another notable defensive prospect at the South Carolina game was 2028 safety Terence Parsee of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Despite the game’s outcome, Parsee praised the experience in Norman on X (formerly Twitter).

“Thank you (Oklahoma) for the hospitality and support,” Parsee said. “I will be back soon.”

Parsee is also a unanimous 4-star recruit. He is the No. 126 overall player and the No. 12 safety from the Class of 2028, per 247Sports.

The defensive back also holds offers from Alabama, Miami, Oregon, USC and Washington.

Pflugerville, Texas, native Reagan Smith — an edge rusher — has been on the Sooners’ radar for a long time, and he was also on campus.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds, Smith is graded as a 3-star recruit by all major recruiting services. He logged a breakout season as a sophomore at Weiss High School in 2025, finishing the year with 70 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Smith’s offer sheet includes Michigan, Missouri, Houston, Notre Dame and Oklahoma State in addition to Oklahoma.

On the offensive side, OU hosted Jayshawn Mitchell, a 2028 running back from San Antonio.

Excited to be heading to Norman for the @OU_Football game! ⭕️🙌🏾 Thank you to @CoachVenables @coachdmc @JimNagyOU and the rest of the Oklahoma staff for the invitation. Can’t wait to experience the game day atmosphere at the Palace on the Prairie!

￼#BoomerSooner… pic.twitter.com/d6uFGJABOq — Jayshawn Mitchell / NCAA ID 2512788693 (@JAYMITCH_1) October 31, 2026

Mitchell is ranked as the No. 1 running back and the No. 23 overall prospect from the Class of 2028, according to 247Sports.

So far in 2026, his junior season at Brennan High School, Mitchell has rushed for 1,065 yards and 26 touchdowns, and he has also caught 16 passes for 326 yards and five touchdowns.

Mitchell’s unofficial visit to Norman was his fourth gameday stop of the fall, as he previously attended games at Georgia, Ohio State and Texas.

OU offers 4-star OL

In addition to the several visitors who came to the South Carolina game, the Sooners’ staff also stayed busy pursuing new talent.

Offensive lineman Samiu Taukiuvea of Salt Lake City, Utah, received an offer from the Sooners

247Sports ranks Taukiuvea as the No. 118 overall prospect and the No. 9 interior offensive lineman from the 2028 class. He stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 275 pounds.

Taukiuvea has already collected over a dozen of high profile offers. Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Texas A&M are among the programs who have shown interest in him.

Priority DL target sets commitment date

Defensive lineman Kellan Hall of Louisville, Ky., has already been to OU’s campus several times, and he’ll choose between the Sooners and five other schools to begin the new year.

Hall will announce his commitment at the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 3, 2027, per a report from Steve Wiltfong of Rivals.

🚨NEWS🚨 2028 Five-Star Plus+ DL Kellan Hall will announce his college commitment Jan. 3, 2027, @SWiltfong_ reports‼️



The commitment will take place at the Under Armour All-America Game.



Read: https://t.co/6mrrWhnw2p pic.twitter.com/wN0eLSXpui — Rivals (@Rivals) October 27, 2026

Hall is the No. 1 player from the Class of 2028, according to Rivals’ industry rankings. He stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 275 pounds.

The defensive tackle prospect has been a regular on OU’s campus over the last few years. He attended the Sooners’ game against Michigan in 2025 before attending OU’s 2026 game against New Mexico in September. Hall also attended one of the Brent Venables Football Camps during the summer.

Per Wiltfong’s report, the other five finalists for Hall’s recruitment are Kentucky, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Tennessee.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.