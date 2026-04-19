Oklahoma Hosts Dozens of Highly Touted Prospects at Spring Game

The Sooners got their first chance to play in front of fans of 2026 on Saturday, as they hosted their annual spring game.

While the exhibition was an opportunity for returners and newcomers alike to show out, it was also a chance for OU’s staff to show off the program to recruits.

Oklahoma had a pair of 2027 commits at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for the spring game.

Quarterback Jamison Roberts, from Saraland, AL, was on hand to watch the 2026 team scrimmage.

I’m at my 2nd Home 🏡❗️See yall today❗️#Boomer pic.twitter.com/oMcvXIsxeQ — Jamison Roberts 2027 QB 🏈 (@JamisonERoberts) April 18, 2026

Roberts committed to OU on March 7, becoming the Sooners’ first quarterback commit from the 2027 class. He chose the Sooners over offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, Auburn and several other major programs.

As a junior in 2025, Roberts led Saraland High School to a 13-1 record, logging 4,011 total yards and 58 total touchdowns. He is ranked as a 4-star prospect by Rivals, while 247Sports grades him as a 3-star.

Tight end Seneca Driver was also at the game, sources told Sooners On SI.

Driver also committed to Oklahoma on March 7. The Danville, KY, native is a consensus 4-star prospect, ranked No. 62 in 247Sports’ Class of 2027 rankings. He stands 6-6 and weighs 234 pounds.

Defensive back Trenton Blaylock, the younger brother of OU running back Tory Blaylock, is uncommitted, but he spent his Saturday in Norman.

Blaylock revealed last week that OU is one of the final eight schools of his recruitment. He is a consensus 3-star recruit, ranked as the No. 49 cornerback in the 2027 class by 247Sports.

The defensive back will be back on campus from June 12-14, when he takes an official visit.

Oklahoma also had a lengthy list of visitors from the 2028 class.

Quarterback Nash Henry didn’t have to travel far to make the spring game. Henry, who attends Norman North High School, posted that he “had a great day” on X (formerly Twitter).

Henry stands 6-3 and weighs 190 pounds. As a sophomore at Norman North in 2025, he threw for 3,222 yards, 29 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, completing 62.7 percent of his passes.

The Sooners have yet to offer Henry, but they have now hosted him multiple times, as he took an unofficial visit to one of Oklahoma’s practices last week.

The Sooners also had one of the top tight ends from the Class of 2028, Jack McNamara, in attendance.

McNamara is listed at 6-5 and 235 pounds. Rivals grades him as a 4-star prospect, while 247Sports has him as a 3-star.

So far, McNamara has collected offers from Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

Edge rusher Keoni Snipes is a high school teammate of Roberts at Saraland, and he also made the trip to Norman.

Snipes is a 4-star prospect and the No. 291 overall recruit in the 2028 class, according to Rivals. As a sophomore in 2025, Snipes registered 30 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries and 3.5 sacks.

Other schools involved with Snipes’ recruitment include Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Texas.

OU also brought an Austin-area native north of the Red River in linebacker Reagan Smith.

Smith, who stands 6-3 and weighs 210 pounds, is a 3-star prospect, per Rivals. He hails from Pflugerville, TX, located north of Austin.

During his sophomore year, Smith compiled 70 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Oklahoma is one of three Power Four programs that have offered Smith, along with Duke and Houston.

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Sooners offer pair of 2028 prospects

In addition to the dozens of prospects in Norman for the spring game, OU sent a couple of offers.

Linebacker Tahj Gray, a Class of 2028 player from Montvale, NJ, announced Sunday that the Sooners had sent him an offer.

In 247Sports’ composite rankings, Gray is a 5-star prospect and the No. 22 overall player from the 2028 class. He stands 6-3 and weighs 225 pounds.

Gray put together a stellar sophomore season at St. Joseph Regional High School, finishing the year with 102 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Despite having two years of high school remaining, Gray has earned offers from Texas, Oregon, Texas A&M, Florida State and several other programs in addition to Oklahoma.

Offensive lineman Jace Montgomery, another recruit from the 2028 class, also announced an OU offer.

Montgomery is an unranked prospect by all major recruiting services. Even so, the 6-4, 250-pound interior offensive lineman has earned a handful of other Power Four offers from Wisconsin, Iowa and Vanderbilt.

Montgomery is the son of Jerry Montgomery, who served as Oklahoma’s defensive line coach from 2013 to 2014. He now coaches the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive line.