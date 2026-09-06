Oklahoma Hosts Top-Ranked Uncommitted Prospect at Season Opener

NORMAN — Because the Sooners kicked off their 2026 season on a Friday evening — the same day as countless high school games across the country — they didn’t host as many prospects as usual.

But OU did host one very important visitor in Kamieon Compton-Nero.

Compton-Nero is the No. 1 recruit from Oklahoma from the Class of 2028, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound athlete — who the Sooners are recruiting to play safety — is the No. 53 overall prospect from the 2028 class, according to 247Sports.

Compton-Nero, who has already unofficially visited Oklahoma several times, raved about his experience as he watched the Sooners beat UTEP 51-0.

“Great time in Norman seeing OU football dominate last night,” Compton-Nero said on X (formerly Twitter). “Grateful for all the time with (the staff) making me feel at home and continuing to show me how OU is a great fit for me.”

Great time in Norman seeing @OU_Football dominate last night‼️ Grateful for all the time with @CoachVenables @coach_bhall @JimNagyOU @molly_jacoby making me feel at home and continuing to show me how OU is a great fit for me to make an immidiate impact and continue my development… pic.twitter.com/OX9nubhz5F — Kamieon Compton-Nero (@KamieonNero) September 5, 2026

A native of Owasso, Okla., Compton-Nero had a stellar sophomore season at Rejoice Christian School in 2025. He finished the year with 95 tackles, five interceptions and three return touchdowns, and he also logged 3,335 yards and 49 touchdowns on offense.

Compton-Nero previously announced that he will also attend OU’s game against Texas on Oct. 10. Other schools he will visit during the fall include LSU, Texas Tech, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Alabama and SMU.

King Underwood, a 3-star athlete from Piedmont, Okla., hasn’t earned an offer from OU yet, but he was also on hand for Friday’s win.

Underwood is the No. 370 overall prospect and the No. 22 athlete from the 2028 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds.

So far, Underwood has collected offers from Tennessee and Tulane.

Other prospects schedule future visits

Though the number of visitors with offers wasn’t particularly high on Friday, a couple of other key targets announced their plans to check out Norman this fall.

Safety Brandon Nash of Bellflower, Calif., will be at OU’s game against Kentucky on Oct. 17, per a report from Rivals’ Greg Biggins.

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco '28 DB Brandon Nash has lined up five game-day visits, starting out with a trip to the Bay Area this weekend



Nash broke down his favorites and potential commitment timeframe



Intel: https://t.co/ydV29aG0rF pic.twitter.com/DVMoz2BDeR — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) September 4, 2026

Nash is the No. 195 overall player and the No. 14 safety in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the Class of 2028.

As a sophomore at St. John Bosco High School in 2025, Nash registered 24 tackles, three pass breakups, a tackle for loss and an interception.

According to Biggins’ report, Nash will also visit Cal, UCLA, Ohio State and Arizona State during the 2026 season.

William Green III, a 2029 running back from Trophy Club, Texas, will take a gameday visit to OU for the Sooners’ game against New Mexico on Sept. 19.

I’m truly thankful and blessed to have the opportunity to visit some of the top programs in the country on game days this year. Grateful for every opportunity and excited for what’s ahead! 🙏🏾🏈@coachwoodward @CoachHughes87 @CoachBorsellino @ByronNelsonFB @Andrew_Ivins… pic.twitter.com/xZBM31c1LR — 4🌟William Tre Green III (@TreGreen29) September 2, 2026

Green stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 195 pounds. Despite having only one season of high school football under his belt, Green has already earned offers from several major programs, including Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Oregon.

Green is the nephew of former Oklahoma star wide receiver Mark Clayton.

Sooners extend new offers

Oklahoma sent an offer to Utah-based offensive lineman Malakai Leilua earlier in the week.

Blessed and grateful to announce that I have received my first SEC Division I scholarship offer from the University of Oklahoma.



Thank you to Oklahoma @CoachToddBates and @Coach_Brown5 for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to compete at the highest level. I’m… pic.twitter.com/gdnTJIxti6 — Malakai Leilua (@MalakaiLeilua71) September 3, 2026

Leilua is a member of the Class of 2028, and he hails from Saratoga Springs, Utah. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds.

All of the major recruiting networks have Leilua as an unranked prospect. But the offensive lineman has still earned offers from Arizona, Utah, Boise State, San Diego State and Utah State in addition to OU.

Linebacker Austin Phillips of the 2029 class also earned an Oklahoma offer.

Phillips, from Indiana, is the No. 63 overall recruit and the No. 5 linebacker from the Class of 2029, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker has already earned offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, USC and Notre Dame.

The Sooners went even further into the future to offer 2030 running back Cooper Jones.

Jones is a freshman at Westlake High School in Austin. He stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 185 pounds.

Already on varsity, Jones turned heads in his first two high school games. He combined for 121 yards and two touchdowns in Westlake’s first two games of the 2026 season, helping the Chaparrals start 2-0.

Jones has already been offered by Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.