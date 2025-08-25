How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Illinois State
Oklahoma's transformative offseason is officially over.
Brent Venables' Sooners enter the season ranked 18th in the AP Poll after hiring new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and revamping virtually the entire offense following a disappointing 2024 campaign.
Arbuckle, who spent the last two years running the offense at Washington State, brought quarterback John Mateer with him to Norman. Mateer led the FBS in total touchdowns last year in his first season as a starter for the Cougars, and Sooners fans will get their first true look at Mateer at 5 p.m. (ESPN+) against the Illinois State Redbirds.
Oklahoma will break in a host of other new faces as well. General Manager Jim Nagy struck quick in the spring transfer portal window, signing former Cal running back Jaydn Ott to add a massive boost to OU's backfield.
Ott won't be the only skill player on offense that OU fans will have to get acclimated to on Saturday. Receivers coach Emmett Jones signed a large transfer portal class, and true freshman pass catcher Elijah Thomas has also drawn rave reviews throughout the offseason and he'll hope to impress in his first game for the crimson and cream.
The faces on the other side of the ball are much more familiar.
Though Oklahoma must replace star linebacker Danny Stutsman, standout safety Billy Bowman Jr. and longtime defensive end Ethan Downs, there is a new generation ready to take over as the faces of Venables' defense.
Edge rusher R Mason Thomas, linebacker Kip Lewis and safety Robert Spears-Jennings all hope to build on strong years, and the Sooners again project to have one of the nation's best run defenses.
Defensive tackles Jayden Jackson, Damonic Williams, Gracen Halton and David Stone lead a strong interior that hopes to set the tone for the entire defense.
There are plenty of questions that will have to be answered against the Redbirds. Bill Bedenbaugh's offensive line should have more depth in 2024, but he needs to find his best unit quickly as the No. 14-ranked Michigan Wolverines loom in Week 2. Cornerbacks coach Jay Valai must figure out his rotation as well as OU works Gentry Williams and Kendel Dolby back into the secondary after injuries prematurely ended both defensive backs' 2024 season.
Saturday marks the start of one of the most anticipated seasons in recent Oklahoma history. A good season could see the Sooners return to the forefront of College Football Playoff discussions in the program's second year in the Southeastern Conference. Another disappointing season could lead to changes this December.
But the first step to answering all of those questions will come when the Sooners run out of the tunnel at 5 p.m. on Saturday to host Illinois State.
How to Watch No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Illinois State Redbirds
- Location: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- Date: Aug. 30
- Time: 5 p.m.
- Channel: ESPN+/SEC Network+
- TV Broadcast Crew: TBA
- Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise
- Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy with a high of 79 degrees and a low approaching 64 degrees overnight