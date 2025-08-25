All Sooners

Six Takeaways From Oklahoma's Week 1 Depth Chart Release

The Sooners released their first official depth chart of the year on Monday ahead of this week's matchup with Illinois State.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma running backs Jaydn Ott and Tory Blaylock
Oklahoma running backs Jaydn Ott and Tory Blaylock / Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI
In this story:

Oklahoma announced its first depth chart of the 2025 season on Monday. 

There were no surprises at some spots, like quarterback John Mateer leading the way on offense and defensive end R Mason Thomas nailing down his spot on the other side of the ball.

But the season’s first depth chart indicated there would be a number of position battles that are set to continue well into the season. 

Here are six takeaways from Monday’s release.

Surprise at Running Back

Oklahoma Sooners, Jovantae Barnes
Jovantae Barnes was listed as the starting running back on Oklahoma's first depth chart. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sooners added former Cal star Jaydn Ott in the spring transfer portal window, but was not the first running back listed on Monday’s depth chart. 

Senior Jovantae Barnes led the way, and he was followed by true freshman Tory Blaylock as the second running back listed for DeMarco Murray’s unit. 

Ott and Xavier Robinson were listed together as an “or” on the third string. 

Barnes has routinely impressed in fall camp, but it is to be noted that all of OU’s running backs except for Barnes and Blaylock missed some time during fall camp. 

If he stays healthy, Ott is expected to be the Sooners’ feature back in 2025, but Barnes got the nod for Week 1. 

Nothing’s Settled Up Front

Oklahoma Sooners, Michael Fasusi
Freshman Michael Fasusi was listed as a co-start at left tackle. / Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Bill Bedenbaugh will still have plenty of evaluating to do for OU’s offensive line. 

Febechi Nwaiwu is the only starter listed at right guard, while the depth chart lists co-starters at every other spot. 

Freshman 5-star Michael Fasusi was technically listed first at left tackle, but Jacob Sexton and Stanford transfer Luke Baklenko were also noted as co-starters. 

Heath Ozaeta and Eddy Pierre-Louis will continue to battle at left guard, as will Troy Everett and Stanford transfer Jake Maikkula at center. 

Right tackle has its own logjam as well, with Western Carolina transfer Derek Simmons, Logan Howland and Jake Sexton all with “or’s”, though Simmons is technically listed first. 

Secondary Shakeup 

Oklahoma Sooners, Gentry Williams
Defensive back Gentry Williams won back his starting job at cornerback after missing most of the 2024 season with a shoulder injury. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Gentry Williams is back healthy, and he earned a starting cornerback spot out of camp. 

Kendel Dolby, who is still working his way back from a gruesome injury suffered against Tennessee last year, was totally absent from the depth chart. Eli Bowen was also left off the depth chart, which is not shocking for Week 1 after he missed fall camp. 

True freshman Courtland Guillory is listed alongside Jacobe Johnson across from Williams, which is a good sign for the newcomer who has garnered a lot of praise throughout the offseason. 

Finally healthy again, Peyton Bowen will start at one safety spot. Robert Spears-Jennings was listed as an “or” alongside Michael Boganowski, which is likely a nice nod to Boganowski’s development, though Spears-Jennings will be the backbone of OU’s secondary. 

Read More Oklahoma Football

Front Seven as Expected (Mostly)

Oklahoma Sooners, Marvin Jones Jr.
Florida State transfer Marvin Jones Jr. will continue to battle Taylor Wein for playing time at defensive end. / Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Oklahoma’s four defensive tackles — Jayden Jackson, Gracen Halton, David Stone and Damonic Williams — are expected to rotate freely so their placement is as expected. 

Marvin Jones Jr. and Taylor Wein will continue to battle for the starting spot opposite of Thomas, and both linebackers, Kobie McKinzie and Sammy Omosigho, will play plenty with Kip Lewis

Owen Heinecke did get nice placement alongside Lewis, a testament to his fall camp body of work, and Oklahoma State transfer Kendel Daniels will start at cheetah. 

New Faces at Receiver 

Oklahoma Sooners, Keontez Lewis
Keontez Lewis (9) will start at receiver alongside Deion Burks and Isaiah Sategna in Week 1. / Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

The first trio of starters this year will be Deion Burks, Isaiah Sategna and Keontez Lewis

Elijah Thomas was often spoken highly off this offseason, but he’s third on the depth chart behind Keontez Lewis and Ivan Carreon

Specialists are Set

Oklahoma Sooners, Tate Sandell
UTSA transfer Tate Sandell won the Sooners' kicking job during fall camp. / Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

UTSA transfer kicker Tate Sandell had a nice camp, notably nailing a 58-yard kick in Oklahoma’s second scrimmage, and he won the job at kicker. 

Kennesaw State punter Jacob Ulrich will replace Luke Elzinga, and Ott, Sategna, Blaylock and Peyton Bowen are set to return kicks. 

feed

Published |Modified
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Football