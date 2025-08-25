Six Takeaways From Oklahoma's Week 1 Depth Chart Release
Oklahoma announced its first depth chart of the 2025 season on Monday.
There were no surprises at some spots, like quarterback John Mateer leading the way on offense and defensive end R Mason Thomas nailing down his spot on the other side of the ball.
But the season’s first depth chart indicated there would be a number of position battles that are set to continue well into the season.
Here are six takeaways from Monday’s release.
Surprise at Running Back
The Sooners added former Cal star Jaydn Ott in the spring transfer portal window, but was not the first running back listed on Monday’s depth chart.
Senior Jovantae Barnes led the way, and he was followed by true freshman Tory Blaylock as the second running back listed for DeMarco Murray’s unit.
Ott and Xavier Robinson were listed together as an “or” on the third string.
Barnes has routinely impressed in fall camp, but it is to be noted that all of OU’s running backs except for Barnes and Blaylock missed some time during fall camp.
If he stays healthy, Ott is expected to be the Sooners’ feature back in 2025, but Barnes got the nod for Week 1.
Nothing’s Settled Up Front
Bill Bedenbaugh will still have plenty of evaluating to do for OU’s offensive line.
Febechi Nwaiwu is the only starter listed at right guard, while the depth chart lists co-starters at every other spot.
Freshman 5-star Michael Fasusi was technically listed first at left tackle, but Jacob Sexton and Stanford transfer Luke Baklenko were also noted as co-starters.
Heath Ozaeta and Eddy Pierre-Louis will continue to battle at left guard, as will Troy Everett and Stanford transfer Jake Maikkula at center.
Right tackle has its own logjam as well, with Western Carolina transfer Derek Simmons, Logan Howland and Jake Sexton all with “or’s”, though Simmons is technically listed first.
Secondary Shakeup
Gentry Williams is back healthy, and he earned a starting cornerback spot out of camp.
Kendel Dolby, who is still working his way back from a gruesome injury suffered against Tennessee last year, was totally absent from the depth chart. Eli Bowen was also left off the depth chart, which is not shocking for Week 1 after he missed fall camp.
True freshman Courtland Guillory is listed alongside Jacobe Johnson across from Williams, which is a good sign for the newcomer who has garnered a lot of praise throughout the offseason.
Finally healthy again, Peyton Bowen will start at one safety spot. Robert Spears-Jennings was listed as an “or” alongside Michael Boganowski, which is likely a nice nod to Boganowski’s development, though Spears-Jennings will be the backbone of OU’s secondary.
Front Seven as Expected (Mostly)
Oklahoma’s four defensive tackles — Jayden Jackson, Gracen Halton, David Stone and Damonic Williams — are expected to rotate freely so their placement is as expected.
Marvin Jones Jr. and Taylor Wein will continue to battle for the starting spot opposite of Thomas, and both linebackers, Kobie McKinzie and Sammy Omosigho, will play plenty with Kip Lewis.
Owen Heinecke did get nice placement alongside Lewis, a testament to his fall camp body of work, and Oklahoma State transfer Kendel Daniels will start at cheetah.
New Faces at Receiver
The first trio of starters this year will be Deion Burks, Isaiah Sategna and Keontez Lewis.
Elijah Thomas was often spoken highly off this offseason, but he’s third on the depth chart behind Keontez Lewis and Ivan Carreon.
Specialists are Set
UTSA transfer kicker Tate Sandell had a nice camp, notably nailing a 58-yard kick in Oklahoma’s second scrimmage, and he won the job at kicker.
Kennesaw State punter Jacob Ulrich will replace Luke Elzinga, and Ott, Sategna, Blaylock and Peyton Bowen are set to return kicks.