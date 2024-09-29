Oklahoma K Zach Schmit Was Called Into Action and Earned Redemption Against Auburn
AUBURN, AL — There’s always a road back.
Oklahoma kicker Zach Schmit endured a tough two years.
In 2022 and 2023, the Oklahoma City product connected on 27-of-39 field goals, including a host of crucial kicks late in tight games.
As a result, Brent Venables brought Tyler Keltner in from Florida State to compete with Schmit, and Keltner won the starting job.
But life has many twists and turns.
Keltner had to miss OU’s trip to Auburn, putting Schmit back in the spotlight for the Sooners’ first SEC road game.
And Schmit was nails.
He was trotted out for a 24-yard kick after an illegal motion took a touchdown off the board late in the third quarter to cut the lead to 14-10.
Then Venables needed Schmit to make one more kick, a 39-yarder, to heap the pressure back on Auburn.
Schmit came through again, extending OU’s lead to 27-21, forcing the Tigers to go the length of the field.
Payton Thorne came crashing back down to earth after the turnover-prone Auburn quarterback enjoyed a smooth first three quarters, and the Sooners hung on for a crucial road victory to head into the bye week 4-1 on the year and 1-1 in conference contests.
“A great story of redemption,” Venables said after the win. “… We needed him every step of the way. Him nailing that. We’re up by three and now up by six and Auburn has no timeouts. A field goal and everything changes in their play selection. Who knows?
“… But it didn’t matter. Zach was ready.”
When he stepped up for his crucial kick, his own story of redemption was the farthest thing from Schmit’s mind.
“It was another opportunity to step up and help the team,” Schmit said. “Like I told them in the locker room, I’m not worried about my own success in this game. But my main goal is to help the success of the team.
“… For me, it’s about the redemption of this team, making sure we bounce back from the Tennessee loss and making sure we go into this bye week with a lot of headway, 4-1 and in a good position. That’s what it’s about to me.”
Regardless of how things play out on the field every Saturday, Venables is a big believer in who Zach Schmit is.
This week, he was named as a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, college football’s academic Heisman.
Schmit’s a fighter, too.
Though he didn’t win the placekicking job out of fall camp, he battled with Keltner throughout the spring and the summer to help the team.
“I was really thankful for his courage that he has shown,” Venables said. “He could have easily just quit, wasn’t on scholarship. He’s going to be incredibly successful in the business world. … Really, a cool moment to celebrate him and a great example for all of us.”
Schmit hasn’t run from his struggles, either.
He’s aware of everything, the good and the bad, which has only given him a bigger appreciation for Venables.
“Through the ups and downs, he’s been by my side consistently,” Schmit said. “He always tells us that he’s in the A-gap with us. A lot of people in the media can see that and say that’s kind of cliche, but for him it’s what he means.
“He took a lot of flak because of me, but to continue to have trust in me and faith in me and put me back out this week shows me the type of man he is. Not even head coach, but just the man and the father figure (he is) for this team.”
The Sooners won by six points, a pair of field goals.
Saturday’s heroes — Kip Lewis, Michael Hawkins Jr., J.J. Hester and Schmit — soaked in the locker room scenes before OU left Auburn to get back to work during the bye week.
“It was awesome,” Schmit said. “… Especially when you win on the road in a (hostile) environment, especially coming back from 21-10. I’d assume every one wrote us off at that point, so to be able to do that shows what type of team we have in that locker room.
“It’s just one big family.”