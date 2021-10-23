Oklahoma-Kansas Observations: LIVE In-Game Blog

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Josh Callaway offer their real-time observations from the Sooners' game Saturday against Kansas.

LAWRENCE, KS — Keep up with the SI Sooners live blog throughout today's Oklahoma-Kansas game.

11:05 a.m.

As the teams meet at midfield for the kickoff, the crowd is sparse. Always sad to see a program that’s fallen on such hard times and just can’t get right no matter what. Talking to KU insiders, not sure it’s gonna get better any time soon.

— JH

10:51 a.m.

Kirk Herbstreit said on ESPN's College Gameday a short while ago that he expects Caleb Williams to be "the face of college football for the next three years."

That seems like the perfect sentiment going into a game that should be the Superman Williams show. Get ready for the fireworks everybody.

- JC

10:40 a.m.

A number of players are missing from today’s road game at Kansas. And a couple of starters who’ve missed time recently with injuries are at least suited up for pregame warmups as the team heads back into the locker room.

Defensive lineman Jalen Redmond and free safety Delarrin Turner-Yell are suited up.

Wide receiver Mario Williams, offensive lineman Savion Byrd, cornerback D.J. Graham and defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam are out. Williams, Graham and Gilliam were injured in the Sooners’ game last week against TCU.

— JH