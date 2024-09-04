Oklahoma Kicker Tyler Keltner Has a Big Personality and Bigger Confidence
NORMAN — Oklahoma kicker Tyler Keltner has a boyish face and a slight frame.
But his personality belies his appearance, projecting through and overpowering any preconceived notions that he looks “young” or “small.”
And yet, his confidence, his humility and his right leg are even bigger than any of that.
That became evident on Friday night, when Brent Venables called on Keltner to kick a 50-yard field goal in the first quarter, and Keltner calmly stepped up and drove it right down Main Street. It was the Sooners’ first 50-yarder in three years, but for Keltner, it was no big deal.
“You might not believe me,” Keltner said after practice Monday, “but I get more nervous watching kickers on TV than me when I'm kicking by myself. When it’s me out there in a game, there’s a certain calmness that comes through.
“I think it’s just everybody practicing. I’m just so confident in everybody and confident in what I do. I go out there and it’s just like, pure bliss watching people on TV kick. ... I'm like, ‘What are they going to do? How's their operation? And they’ve been practicing? What are they doing?’ But when it’s us and when it’s me, it’s just the best feeling in the world.”
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Keltner is OU’s first-ever SEC Player of the Week, landing the league’s special teams accolades a perfect night with three field goals and six PATs.
Friday night in front of 80,000 citizens of Sooner Nation was a big, big step for Keltner, who beat out two-year starter Zach Schmit for the job. In four years as the starting kicker at East Tennessee State, he never saw a crowd like the one that watched OU beat Temple 51-3. Even last year, when he kicked one just PAT for Florida State — late in a November home victory over North Alabama — the announced attendance at Doak Campbell Stadium was 79,560, and most of them had cleared out by the time he lined up for the extra point.
“It's just nice to be playing again through all the waiting, then all the work in the last two years,” Keltner said. “I truly feel like I've gotten a little bit better over the last two years. It's just fun to go out there and just have fun with it again.”
He left a four-time All-Southern Conference career at ETSU to join his hometown Seminoles, but he couldn’t beat out Ryan Fitzgerald. So he hit the transfer portal one more time, landing in Norman with all the confidence in the world.
That confidence only grew once he got to OU. Keltner said a preseason training camp visit from Sooners linebacker legend Teddy Lehman gave everyone a fresh perspective, specifically how all the work they’ve put in starting in January means the 2024 season is already halfway over.
“When I think about how much work we've put in, how much running, kicking, all this and that, why wouldn't I come out and feel some sort of confidence in all of that?” Keltner said. “It'd be disrespectful to the team and the university if I didn’t.”
Keltner was similarly grateful to get to play last year for the Seminoles. He grew up in Tallahassee rooting for FSU, and as the ‘Noles went undefeated last year, he got great joy out of it.
“That was a great team to wait on kicking for,” he said. “So I had a good time. I learned a lot about myself and my routine. I just really learned about my love for the game again. So just to get back and show all that again is such an unreal experience.”
MORE TYLER KELTNER
Oklahoma K Tyler Keltner Lands OU's first SEC Accolade
In His First Real FBS Shot, Tyler Keltner Was Perfect for Oklahoma
Transfer Talk: What Oklahoma is Getting in K Tyler Keltner
Newcomer Profile: Tyler Keltner Looking to Add Consistency to OU Special Teams
WATCH: Oklahoma K Tyler Keltner Spring Media Day Interview
To listen to Keltner talk about college football, and OU football in particular, is to hear a young man who is is humbled by his good fortune in life.
“Just hearing guys talk about this field has been here for 100 years,” he said. “Seriously, that gives me goosebumps right now because I can’t fathom that. That was when my great-grandparents were being born. Like, come on.
“When you think about how many people stepped on this field and put their best foot forward and represented OU, that humbles me almost instantly. So I can walk out here and feel comfortable knowing that I’m representing them and I’ve got to put my best forward to honor that.”
Keltner beat out Schmit in a competition that was “as close as it can be,” he said. “I think me coming in here helped him and I think seeing how good he was, it helped me out. It really was an iron sharpening iron situation.”
“Just, there's a body of work, and not just the training camp," Venables said after the game Friday. "There's the summer, there's the spring, it's a body of work, and he's shown with his career he's getting in the games, he made most of them, and so he had a good track record that way. But Zach had a great camp too, and as I said it, we went in, just made a decision, 'This is what we were going to do.' And, you know, glad for Tyler stepping up and executing. Really nice job in his debut."
Keltner also gained an appreciation for Schmit’s ball-striking consistency and the power in Schmit’s right leg, which produced seven touchbacks among his 10 kickoffs.
“I was just telling somebody earlier that I'm not sure if I would have had the night I had if Zach Schmit didn't have the night that he had,” Keltner said. “I mean talk about 10 kickoffs — we scored 10 times. That doesn’t happen too often. … When you have 10 kickoffs, that's going to destroy anybody’s leg, especially if you’re doing both. So props to him. He’s such a massive, massive support beam for this team. We’re both just doing what we can to help this team out.”
While Keltner’s 50-yard missile was probably the most fun kick he had last week, the most stressful was a PAT on which the snap was inside and the hold was dropped. But holder Josh Plaster still gathered the ball and got it down just enough for Keltner to slap it through.
“Let’s thank soccer for that one,” Keltner said. “I’ve played soccer for a long time, and in those moments, when you walk out under these lights, your natural instincts coming out. The lights are on, there are fans in the crowd and everybody kinda blacks out a little bit.
“Soccer in my background, that has a lot to do with it.”