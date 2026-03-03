Oklahoma Lands 2027 LB Cooper Witten, Son of TE Coach Jason Witten

Less than two months after hiring Jason Witten as their new tight ends coach, the Sooners have earned a pledge from his son.

Cooper Witten, one of the top linebacker prospects in the Class of 2027, committed to Oklahoma on Tuesday, per a report from On3 recruiting reporter Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Elite 2027 LB Cooper Witten has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 215 LB from Argyle, TX chose the Sooners over Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Georgia



He’s the son of 11-time Pro Bowler and Oklahoma TE Coach Jason Wittenhttps://t.co/rdVVkDZfoo pic.twitter.com/HjNAT251qv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 3, 2026

Witten is a consensus top-50 player in the 2027 class, ranked as the No. 25 overall prospect and the No. 2 linebacker. Every major recruiting outlet grades him as a 4-star recruit.

The linebacker from Argyle, TX, is listed at 6-2 and 220 pounds.

As a junior at Liberty Christian School in 2025, Witten registered 87 total tackles, 61 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, two sacks and an interception. Witten also played wide receiver for his high school, finishing his junior year with 709 yards and 12 touchdowns on 41 catches.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks praised Witten’s “relentless motor” in his evaluation of the linebacker.

“Presents high-floor competency with simultaneous high-ceiling developmental potential as one of the most intriguing defensive prospects at this early stage in the 2027 class,” Brooks said in April 2025. “Wants the ball and plays for the ball, as evidenced by impact production through two varsity seasons.”

Oklahoma entered the race for Witten before any other Division I program, as the Sooners offered him on June 8, 2024, following his freshman year. In the time between his OU offer and his commitment, Witten received offers from Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Clemson, Oregon and several other major programs.

The linebacker recruit played his first three high school football seasons under his father, who served as the head coach at Liberty Christian after his lengthy NFL career. Jason Witten made the Pro Bowl 11 times in his 17-year professional career and compiled 13,046 receiving yards and 78 receiving touchdowns.

Cooper is now set to once again play for his father in less than two years.

Witten is the second linebacker from the 2027 class to commit to Oklahoma, joining Taven Epps. A Tustin, CA, native, Epps committed to OU at the Navy All-American Bowl in January.

Oklahoma has now earned pledges from 14 players from the Class of 2027. Of those 14 commits, eight are graded as 4-star prospects or better by 247Sports.

The Sooners already held the No. 1 spot in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings, and Witten’s pledge should add distance between them and the second and third-place teams (Texas A&M and Ohio State, respectively).

OU will begin its 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.