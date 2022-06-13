Skip to main content

Oklahoma Lands Commitment From 2023 Two-Way Prospect

Kade McIntyre is listed as the No. 71 athlete in the 2023 class playing both offense and defense in high school.

Add another to Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class.

Just a little over a week after adding highly-touted wide receiver Keyon Brown, the Sooners have made their sixth scholarship commitment in the class with two-way player Kade McIntyre out of Archbishop Bergan High School in Fremont, NE.

McIntyre, who comes in listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, plays both wide receiver/tight end along with defensive end/linebacker in high school.

He also holds offers from Iowa, Tennessee, Kansas State, Minnesota and Nebraska, among others. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

McIntyre's recruiting process with the Sooners was a relatively quick one, having only been offered by OU a little over two weeks ago on May 29. 

It’s not clear as of now which side of the ball he would be viewed as primarily with Oklahoma, as both defensive coordinator Ted Roof and tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley played a part in the recruiting process.

McIntyre is listed as the No. 71 athlete in his class and the No. 7 player from the state of Nebraska in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Along with Brown, he now joins a 2023 recruiting crops that includes quarterback Jackson Arnold, offensive lineman Joshua Bates and safeties Kaleb Spencer and Erik McCarty.

As the month of June rolls on, the Sooners are expected to remain highly active with more commits likely to pile in in the coming weeks. 

SB - Alex Storako, Michigan Wolverines
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: OU Lands Coveted Right-Hander Out of the Transfer Portal

By Ryan Chapman3 hours ago
Women's Tennis, ITA Indoors
Other Sooners

Oklahoma Tennis: Audra Cohen Wins ITA National Coach of the Year Award

By Ryan Chapman5 hours ago
IMG_5895
Softball

WCWS Photo Gallery: Oklahoma's Championship Celebration

By John E. Hoover10 hours ago
BB - Yaya Keita
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Adds Missouri Transfer F Yaya Keita

By Josh Callaway22 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-12 at 4.25.10 PM
Football

Oklahoma Lands Commitment from Norman North Prospect

By John E. Hoover23 hours ago
BB - Team Celebration
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Roll Virginia Tech, Punch Ticket to College World Series

By Josh CallawayJun 12, 2022
SB - Patty Gasso, 2022 WCWS
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Patty Gasso's 2022 Champions Finish as the Best Team in History

By Ryan ChapmanJun 12, 2022
BB - Brett Squires
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Virginia Tech Beats Sooners to Force Decisive Game 3 Sunday

By Josh CallawayJun 11, 2022