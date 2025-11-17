Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Predicted to Land Pair of Major 2027 Prospects
With two weeks left in the regular season and two home games left on the schedule, the Sooners have a couple more opportunities to host recruits at games in 2025.
Oklahoma — 8-2 after a road win at No. 4 Alabama — will host Missouri and LSU in its final two games, looking to secure an at-large bid to the College Football Playoff. It is almost certain that dozens of high-level prospects will be at those two contests.
Here is the latest in OU football recruiting:
Oklahoma forecasted for two commits
Rivals national recruiting analysts Adam Gorney and Greg Biggins both predict that the Sooners will land Class of 2027 edge rusher Taven Epps, who was previously committed to Texas.
A native of Tustin, CA, Epps is a consensus 4-star prospect. He is ranked as the No. 78 overall prospect and No. 5 linebacker in the 2027 class, per 247Sports.
Epps has started for his high school team since he was a freshman, and as a sophomore in 2024, he registered 38 tackles, nine tackles for loss, seven sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, six pass deflections and an interception in 10 games.
Other major programs pursuing Epps include Alabama, Ohio State, Miami, Arizona State and North Carolina.
Gorney and Biggins — and Rivals vice president of recruiting and transfer portal Steve Wiltfong — also forecasted that cornerback Mikyal Davis will commit to OU.
Davis, a Class of 2027 defensive back from Goodyear, AZ, is a consensus 3-star prospect ranked as the No. 10 player from Arizona in the class. Davis is listed at 5-11 and 170 pounds.
Alabama, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Texas and Texas A&M are among the other major programs that have offered Davis.
Sooners offer 2026 edge rusher
Class of 2026 edge rusher Dane Bathurst announced an offer from Oklahoma on Friday.
Per 247Sports, Bathurst is ranked the No. 849 prospect in the nation and is a 3-star recruit. Bathurst hails from Carmel, IN, and is listed at 6-3 and 230 pounds.
Bathurst was previously committed to Duke, but he backed out of his pledge with the Blue Devils on Thursday. According to 247Sports, Bathurst will take an official visit to Norman on Saturday when the Sooners host Missouri.
Nebraska, Duke and Purdue are among the other schools pursuing Bathurst.
Oklahoma GM takes advantage of massive win
Once the clock hit zeroes in Tuscaloosa, Jim Nagy and his staff began their work.
Nagy, Oklahoma’s general manager, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he had already begun using the momentum from the Sooners’ 23-21 win over Alabama to make headway on the recruiting trail.
Stacey Ford, OU’s director of player personnel and retention, seemed to imply the same thing in his post on X.
Currently, Oklahoma’s 2026 class is ranked No. 18 in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings with 22 pledges. Per the network, four of Oklahoma’s commits in the class — edge rusher Jake Kreul, quarterback Bowe Bentley, linebacker Jakore Smith and wide receiver Daniel Odom — are 4-star recruits.
The Sooners’ 2027 class is No. 1 in the nation, per 247Sports, with six commits.