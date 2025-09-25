Oklahoma Lands Commitment from Another Local OL Star

BREAKING: Elite 2027 OT Kaeden Penny has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’4 280 OT from Bixby, OK chose the Sooners over Ohio State & LSU



He’s ranked as the No. 34 Recruit in ‘27 (per Rivals)



“All in Baby Boomer Sooner!!”https://t.co/zF3wK2z1rb pic.twitter.com/tbe9Z22TDz