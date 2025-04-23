Oklahoma Lands Commitment from Transfer Portal Defensive Tackle
Two days after bringing back former 5-star defensive tackle David Stone from the transfer portal, Oklahoma landed a great depth piece at the same position.
Siolaa “Ricky” Lolohea, a redshirt freshman d-tackle at Utah State, visited OU over the weekend and committed to the Sooners on Tuesday night with an announcement on Twitter/X.
OU offered him a scholarship shortly after he formally entered the transfer portal on Friday.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Lolohea was a 3-star recruit at Euless (TX) Trinity when he signed with Oklahoma State. He redshirted in 2023 and did not appear in any games for the Cowboys.
He then transferred to Utah State, where he played in eight games last season with the Aggies, finishing the season with 10 tackles (six solo) and one tackle for loss.
His best game was a three-tackle performance against No. 21-ranked Boise State.
Lolohea is OU's third portal addition, joining Cal running back Jaydn Ott and Stanford center Jake Maikkula. The Sooners' spring portal departures stands at six.
Lolohea (pronounced Lo-lo-hey-uh) will provide immediate depth at a position of strength for the Sooners.
Damonic Williams and Jayden Jackson are both slated to return as starters on the interior defensive line for coach Todd Bates, and Stone and Gracen Halton are the top backups. OU coaches and players also expect true freshman Trent Wilson to make an impact this fall.