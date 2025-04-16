Oklahoma Spring Transfer Portal Tracker
The spring transfer portal window is finally open, allowing college football programs one final stretch to bolster their roster for 2025.
Like most head coaches across the country, Oklahoma’s Brent Venables will be on the hunt to find a few final pieces to put his roster over the edge.
But the spring portal window will also represent the start of a new era in Norman.
It’s the first time Venables will be able to make additions with new general manager Jim Nagy, who was hired in February.
Nagy is hard at work building his NFL-style front office to assist Venables and the OU coaching staff with scouting, valuation and negotiation in the ever-changing college football landscape where Name, Image and Likeness and the transfer portal bring new challenges daily.
Before the portal window officially opened, tight end Davon Mitchell, defensive back Mykel Patterson-McDonald and running back Sam Franklin all indicated they would be filing their paperwork on April 15.
But the Sooners also struck.
Tuesday, OU announced the signings of California running back Jaydn Ott and Stanford offensive lineman Jake Maikkula.
Nagy and Venables aren't done, either.
Oklahoma will likely look to further bolster its offense in the spring transfer portal window.
The injury sustained by wide receiver Javonnie Gibson during the final week of spring practice will likely force receivers coach Emmett Jones to add a body or two. He completely rebuilt the room after the season, and now Nagy will assist him to put the finishing touches on his unit.
Franklin's departure at running back will allowed DeMarco Murray to pursue an established, and Joe Jon Finley is perpetually on the hunt for experience at tight end.
Oklahoma addressed most of its defensive needs immediately after the season, but the Sooners could use an extra cornerback as insurance while a few pieces of the secondary continue to work their way back from significant injuries a year ago.
OU won't be looking to add any talent from other SEC rosters to help in 2025, however.
A conference rule prevents transfers to stay in the conference and maintain immediate eligibility this fall if a player enters his name into the portal during the spring window.
Track OU's spring transfer portal arrivals and departures:
Arrivals (2)
Departures (3)
- TE Davon Mitchell (Reportedly to enter the transfer portal)
- DB Mykel Patterson-McDonald (Announced his intention to enter the portal)
- RB Sam Franklin (Reportedly to enter the transfer portal)