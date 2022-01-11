Oklahoma Lands in Missouri DL Mekhi Wingo's Top Four Transfer Destinations

Skip to main content

Oklahoma Lands in Missouri DE Mekhi Wingo's Top Four Transfer Destinations

The former Tiger was a 3-star prospect coming out of St. Louis but then made the SEC All-Freshman Team last season.

Oklahoma is high on Mekhi Wingo’s list.

The Missouri defensive lineman, who made this year’s SEC All-Freshman Team before entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, ranks OU in his final four destinations, according to his Tuesday post on Twitter.

Wingo ranks OU alongside USC, LSU and Arkansas in his top four destinations.

Wingo, a 6-foot-1, 275-pound first-year player from St. Louis (DeSmet HS), had an immediate impact on the Mizzou defense in 2021, with 27 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, one quarterback sack, one interception that he returned for a touchdown and two quarterback hurries.

Wingo had a sack in the season opener, posted a tackle for loss against North Texas, and also returned his interception 40 yards for a score against the Mean Green. He posted a season-high six tackles in the Tigers’ Armed Forces Bowl loss to Army in Fort Worth.

Wingo played in 12 games with four starts.

At DeSmet, Wingo was rated a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports, the No. 8 overall prospect in the state of Missouri and the No. 74 defensive lineman in the nation. Rivals rated him a 3-star prospect, the No. 7 player in the state and the No. 29 defensive tackle in the country.

He chose Mizzou over offers from Arkansas, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas, Louisville, Purdue, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

