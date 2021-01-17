FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Oklahoma lands three more on All-Bowl teams

After left tackle Erik Swenson earned a spot for his performance in the Cotton Bowl, so did nickelback Tre Norwood, right tackle Adrian Ealy and cornerback Woodi Washington
Three more Oklahoma football players earned accolades for the Sooners’ dominant performance against Florida in the Cotton Bowl.

Nickelback Tre Norwood, right tackle Adrian Ealy and cornerback Woodi Washington joined left tackle Erik Swenson on the 2020 All-Bowl Teams.

Swenson was previously honored by the Associated Press, and this week added the accolade from USA Today. Washington also was honored by USA Today. Ealy and Norwood were honored by ESPN.

Norwood returned a Kyle Trask interception 45 yards for a touchdown on the Gators’ opening possession of OU’s 55-20 victory on Dec. 30 at AT&T Stadium.

Washington also gathered an interception off Trask in the end zone.

Swenson and Ealy anchored a Sooners offense that consumed the Gator defense with an OU bowl-record 435 yards rushing and averaged an all-time school record 10.9 yards per carry. Most of Oklahoma’s ground success came on plays from Rhamondre Stevenson, Marcus Major and Seth McGowan that broke to the outside, where Ealy and Swenson had cleared the way.

Norwood and Ealy declared for the NFL Draft, and Swenson is a senior who has the option of returning next season. Washington will be a third-year sophomore in 2021.

