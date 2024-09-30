Oklahoma LB Kip Lewis Named SEC Defensive Player of The Week
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma junior linebacker Kip Lewis was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday following his game-changing interception in the Sooners' 27-21 win at Auburn on Saturday.
Lewis picked off a pass by Auburn’s Payton Thorne and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown to give Oklahoma a 22-21 lead with 4:06 remaining. The Sooners, who extended their lead to 24-21 with a successful 2-point conversion attempt, had trailed 21-10 early in the fourth quarter. Lewis’ interception was the first of his career, and the 63-yard return was the fourth-longest for a touchdown by a linebacker in program history.
The Carthage, TX, product finished the game with five tackles (four solo) and a tackle for loss. Lewis ranks fourth on the team with his 21 total tackles and has 1.5 TFLs this season. Twelve of his 21 tackles have come in the last two games against Tennessee and Auburn.
No. 19/17 Oklahoma (4-1, 1-1 SEC) is off this week before facing No. 2/1 Texas (5-0, 1-0 SEC) in the Allstate Red River Rivalry on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN.