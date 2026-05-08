How Does Oklahoma Match up With South Carolina Following Spring Football?

Earlier this year, Sooners On SI broke down Oklahoma's opponents in 2026. With spring football in the rearview window, how do the Sooners' foes look heading into the summer following their March/April practices? We continue with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The second half of the 2026 season begins in the friendly confines of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. But the last time this opponent played on Owen Field, it took maybe 20 minutes of real time to decide the game in their favor.

Shane Beamer was given another season to replicate the momentum gained in the second half of the 2024 season. There was little explanation for South Carolina's 4-7 output in 2025 — they were flat-out bad.

Still, USC boasts a lot of talent, with some of that talent knowing that brighter days exist on the horizon in the NFL. The Sooners can't afford to overlook any opponent, let alone a Gamecock squad that can combat any team in the conference.

South Carolina’s spring didn’t come without setbacks, and those could linger well into the season. Beamer’s program endured a tough stretch, with multiple injuries that could carry into 2026. Some of those players now face uncertain timelines, with no guarantee they’ll be 100 percent even for the midseason trip to Norman.

The Injury Front

South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Josiah Thompson (74) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | Butch Dill-Imagn Images

Spring started on a sour note for the Gamecocks when starting left tackle Josiah Thompson went down with a lower-leg injury, forcing him to miss the 2026 season.

Thompson has been a fixture on the line since arriving in Columbia, starting 24 of a possible 25 games dating back to 2024.

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This only made matters worse as Jacarrius Peak, a transfer tackle from NC State (started 33 games over the last three seasons), hurt his knee in a 3-on-3 basketball tournament held by the team just prior to spring ball. Peak missed all of spring and will be limited in summer workouts. Beamer expects him to be ready for fall camp.

Star edge rusher Dylan Stewart — who missed most of the 26-7 Sooner win in Columbia last season — suffered a serious back injury during spring ball. Beamer mentioned that Stewart was "ahead of schedule" but would remain limited until the fall.

Gamecock Strength

Any team with a talent like LaNorris Sellers will only go as far as he can carry it. For better and for worse.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers scrambles against Oklahoma. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The difficult part for the Gamecocks will be protecting him. Last season, USC had one of the worst offensive lines in the conference. The Oklahoma game, where Sellers was sacked six times, was an example of the struggles that led to the Gamecocks' 4-7 season.

Sellers will have the big-play capable Nyck Harbor to throw jump balls to. The younger Sellers brother, Jayden, had an impressive freshman season at wideout.

Post-Spring Oklahoma Opponent Breakdowns

It ultimately comes down to how well the offensive line comes together without some key experienced pieces. If they improve, Sellers will have more time to work. If not, another disappointing season could be in store.

Final Verdict

Two seasons ago, the Gamecocks were flirting with oblivion when they traveled to Norman. Their season flipped as soon as Michael Hawkins Jr. tossed interceptions and fumbled.

Considering how Beamer's tenure has gone since then — inclduing the strong end of 2024 — it is easy to see that 2024 OU game as a turning point. That South Carolina team took advanatge of an abysmal Oklahoma squad.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables talks with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer after a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Times are different in 2026. While Brent Venables is still somewhat in a "prove it" mode heading into 2026, OU is far better positioned for success than Beamer's program, where a string of losses could lead to his early exit.

Sellers, Stewart (if healthy) and Harbor are great talents. In the SEC, just about every team has some. But this year's matchup in Norman appears to be the exact opposite of the 2024 matchup.