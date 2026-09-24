Oklahoma LB Kip Lewis' Return Comes at a Welcome Time

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s defense is very likely to get a major boost Saturday when it takes on No. 2 Georgia.

But they’ll still be a bit shorthanded at the position.

Linebacker Kip Lewis, who was injured in the Sooners’ Sept. 12 loss to Michigan, is listed as “probable” for the 2:30 p.m. showdown with the Bulldogs in Athens, Ga. Cole Sullivan is listed as “out.”

Lewis is one of the leaders of Oklahoma’s defense.

“Losing him is like losing a little bit of energy out on the field,” safety Peyton Bowen said.

That’s an understatement.

“He brings a light and energy that’s unmatched,” fellow linebacker Owen Heinecke said of Lewis.

Even before last week’s game against New Mexico, Lewis was bouncing on the periphery of the stretching lines, as much as he could with a knee injury, encouraging his teammates.

Lewis’ return would be particularly impactful against Georgia.

In last week’s 14-6 win over the Lobos, Heinecke played all 62 defensive snaps. James Nesta, who started in Lewis’ place, played in 61.

No other Sooners’ defender played more than 53.

With Georgia’s physicality and talent, leaning on players that heavily could lead to breakdowns late in the game as the linebackers tire out.

So even with Lewis back, Nesta figures to get plenty of opportunities as well.

“Kip is a great player and he’s earned all the respect that he has on this team,” Heinecke said. “But the expectation is that there’s no drop-off. The standard doesn’t change.”

The Bulldogs are averaging more than 250 yards per game on the ground.

And though running back Nate Frazier is listed as questionable on the initial SEC availability report, Georgia still has plenty of power.

Chauncey Bowens has just 16 carries through three games for 67 yards but has three touchdowns.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton is a threat in the running game as well, averaging 12.5 yards on his eight carries so far.

“Like a running back,” Sooners coach Brent Venables said of Stockton.

Stockton’s ability in particular figures to put pressure on Oklahoma’s linebackers.

Mistakes that turned into first-down plays — or less — during the non-conference portion can turn into massive gains and touchdowns by a team like the Bulldogs.

The Sooners are allowing an average of just 111 yards per game on the ground so far this season, with no team rushing for more than 152.

No opponent has rushed for more than 200 yards against Oklahoma since Navy rushed for 226 in the 2024 Armed Forces Bowl.

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