Oklahoma Looks to ‘Have the Answers’ Against Mississippi State’s Fast-Paced Offense

Mississippi State has yet to become a consistent winner under Jeff Lebby, but the Bulldogs’ offense is among the best in the SEC.

The Bulldogs rank third in the conference in passing offense, fourth in total offense and seventh in rushing offense. Lebby, who previously served as OU’s offensive coordinator, runs a fast-paced system that features several star players on this year’s Bulldogs squad.

Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates is well aware of the challenge that Mississippi State’s offense presents when the teams square off on Saturday.

“You've got to have answers when it comes to an offense like this,” Bates said.

Here are some MSU offensive players that Oklahoma must contain to win in Starkville:

QB Kamario Taylor

This is the obvious one.

Quarterback Kamario Taylor has been one of college football’s most dynamic players to begin 2026. In Mississippi State’s first five games, he threw for 1,450 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions on 66.2 percent passing while also rushing for 159 yards and a touchdown.

Taylor, though, is questionable for Saturday’s game. The sophomore signal caller played through a foot injury against Alabama on Oct. 3 before missing last week’s game against LSU.

With Taylor sidelined against the Tigers, backup Parker Puckett struggled. The second-year quarterback threw for only 121 yards and an interception as Mississippi State lost 31-0. The Bulldogs also have two more-experienced backups in AJ Swann and Jaden Rashada.

Bates and OU’s defense are preparing for each of the different looks they could see in Starkville.

“You've got to prepare for it all,” Bates said. “They're going to attack you every way they can.”

RB Fluff Bothwell

Also questionable for Saturday’s game is bellcow running back Fluff Bothwell.

Standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 203 pounds, Bothwell rushed for 403 yards and three touchdowns in MSU’s first five games, averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

Like they are with Taylor, the Sooners are expecting to see a healthy Bothwell.

“Their running back and their quarterback both being out the last two games has really hurt them as it would anybody when you lose your backfield,” Bates said. “So we look at those guys to be probably 100%.”

WR Anthony Evans III

Senior wideout Anthony Evans III is the SEC’s leader in receiving yards per game (102.3).

Evans began his collegiate career at Georgia. In two seasons with the Bulldogs, Evans caught only 13 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown.

Since arriving in Starkville, Evans has become a star.

Last year, he notched 831 yards and four touchdowns. In only six games in 2026, Evans is already up to 614 yards and five touchdowns.

Evans is only 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, but Bates knows how versatile the star wide receiver is for Mississippi State’s offense.

“They get it to him in every kind of way whether it's jet, whether it's the bubble screen, whether it's the screen, whether it's running whatever route on the route tree because he can do it all,” Bates said. “It's a tremendous challenge for us.”

The other wideouts

Like receivers have done under Lebby at Mississippi State, former OU wideout Zion Ragins has been a reliable weapon for the Bulldogs.

Ragins, who caught only 10 passes for 68 yards over his two seasons in Norman, is already up to 188 yards and four touchdowns in his first season at MSU. The 5-foot-8 receiver isn’t physically imposing, but his speed has made him a key target for the Bulldogs.

Even more notable than Ragins has been sophomore Sanfrisco Magee, who is Mississippi State’s second leading receiver. He has caught 19 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns through six games.

Former Mizzou wideout Marquis Johnson has also been productive. Johnson has logged 244 yards and a touchdown.

Between Taylor, Bothwell and the Bulldogs’ crop of receivers, Mississippi State can cause trouble for opposing defenses. And OU’s defensive players know that they must be at their best on Saturday.

“They’ve been putting up numbers as a team, so us as a defense, we’re going to have to be really locked in,” safety Omarion Robinson said. “They have a good team, good offense, good players. We’re going to be ready.”

Defensive back Reggie Powers III said, “We can't give up big plays, we have to take away the explosives and stop the run."

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