Two Oklahoma Offensive Players Upgraded Ahead of Mississippi State Game

The Sooners saw two of their offensive playmakers — running back Tory Blaylock and wide receiver Parker Livingstone — receive status upgrades on Thursday’s SEC availability report.

Blaylock and Livingstone both checked into Thursday’s report as “probable” after holding a questionable designation on Wednesday’s initial report.

Blaylock has been limited to start 2026 after he suffered a hamstring injury in fall camp. The running back, though, notched a season-high seven carries in OU’s 21-13 loss to Kentucky last week.

Livingstone, who transferred to Oklahoma from Texas, missed the Kentucky game with an unspecified injury. The third-year wideout has caught only six passes for 51 yards during his first season in Norman.

Running back Xavier Robinson's status went from questionable to out on Thursday. Robinson has missed each of OU’s last two games. He has rushed for only 50 yards this year.

With Blaylock, Livingstone and Robinson now out of the questionable category, four OU players remain there: offensive linemen Michael Fasusi and Heath Ozaeta, wide receiver Elijah Thomas and defensive back Eli Bowen.

Fasusi appeared on 18 snaps in the Sooners’ season opener against UTEP on Sept. 14 before aggravating an injury to his shoulder. The sophomore offensive tackle has not appeared in a game since then. Fasusi was a 5-star prospect in the Class of 2025 and started 10 times as a true freshman in 2025.

Ozaeta missed the Kentucky game after playing through an injury against Texas. He suffered his non-contact injury in warmups before the Red River Rivalry game.

Bowen has been absent for each of the Sooners’ last two games after suffering an ankle injury just before the Red River Rivalry game. The junior cornerback has notched 12 tackles and two pass breakups so far in 2026.

A sophomore, Thomas has played in all six of OU’s games, but he suffered a lower-body injury against Kentucky. Thomas has logged 49 yards on six receptions so far in 2026.

Prior to Robinson's downgrade to out, six Sooners were already ruled out for Saturday's game: offensive linemen Eddy Pierre-Louis and Ryan Fodje, tight end Trynae Washington, wide receiver Trell Harris, linebacker Taylor Heim and defensive back Jacobe Johnson.

On the Mississippi State side of the availability report, quarterback Kamario Taylor remains questionable.

Taylor has been one of college football’s brightest stars to begin the 2026 season. The sophomore quarterback completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 1,450 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions in the Bulldogs’ first five games.

Taylor, though, played through an injury in Mississippi State’s Week 5 game against Alabama, and he missed last week’s contest against LSU. The Bulldogs played backup Parker Puckett in his absence and lost 31-0.

MSU starting tailback Fluff Bothwell is questionable, too, after he also missed the LSU game. Bothwell has rushed for 403 yards and three touchdowns in 2026, averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

Saturday’s game between Oklahoma and Mississippi State will begin at 2:30 p.m.

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