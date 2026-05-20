Oklahoma Looks to Keep Secondary ‘Hard to Kill’ With Pair of New Offers

Defensive backs Eli Bowen, Peyton Bowen and Courtland Guillory helped the Sooners have one of college football’s best defenses in 2025.

Now, the Sooners are hoping to ensure that their future defenses and secondaries are just as stingy.

Oklahoma sent offers to Class of 2028 defensive backs Jermaine Cobbins and Royce Bimage on Tuesday.

Cobbins hails from Springfield, TN, and he is a consensus 4-star and top-50 recruit. He is listed at 6-0 and 180 pounds and is ranked No. 45 in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2028 class.

In 12 games in 2025, Cobbins registered 41 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, a pick six, a pass breakup, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.

He also played varsity football as a freshman, finishing his 2024 campaign with 48 tackles, five pass breakups, four interceptions, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Cobbins had himself a busy spring, as he took unofficial visits to Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Florida and Florida State. During the fall, he took gameday visits to Tennessee and Missouri.

Bimage is from Dickinson, TX, and stands 6-1 and weighs 170 pounds. He is a 4-star prospect and the No. 189 overall prospect in 247Sports’ 2028 composite rankings.

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Bimage helped Dickinson HIgh School finish 13-1 and reach the Texas 6A state quarterfinals in 2025.

The rising junior defensive back has earned offers from over a dozen major programs, including Texas A&M, Notre Dame, LSU, USC, Ohio State, Texas Tech, Texas and Arizona State. Bimage took an unofficial gameday visit to Texas A&M during the fall.

According to Rivals, the Sooners have offered 14 cornerbacks from the Class of 2028. The outlet ranks 13 of those 14 defensive backs as 4-star prospects or better.

Oklahoma, with zero 2028 players committed, will look to build a class that rivals its stellar 2027 class. The Sooners are ranked No. 2 nationally by 247Sports and No. 3 by Rivals for the 2027 cycle with 21 commits.

OU earned a 2028 commitment from 4-star running back Micah Rhodes in January, but the tailback decommitted from the Sooners after Demarco Murray departed Oklahoma’s staff to become the Kansas City Chiefs’ running backs coach.

Oklahoma will begin the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5. The Sooners’ schedule features three squads that reached the College Football Playoff a year ago — Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas A&M — in addition to their games against Texas, Michigan and Missouri.