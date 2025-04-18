Oklahoma Loses First Offensive Lineman to Post-Spring Transfer Portal Window
Oklahoma offensive lineman Josh Aisosa announced his intentions to transfer from the university on Friday.
Aisosa, a true freshman in 2024, revealed his plans on X (formerly Twitter).
Aisosa, listed at 6-foot-3 and 331 pounds, never appeared in any games for the Sooners in his lone season with the team.
Originally from Edmond and playing at Santa Fe High School, Aisosa was a consensus three-star prospect. On3 rated Aisosa as the No. 52 interior offensive lineman and the No. 8 player from Oklahoma in the Class of 2024. He chose OU instead of offers from Iowa State, North Texas and Tulsa.
At the Crimson Combine, held at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on April 12, offensive lineman Troy Everett weighed in on Aisosa’s improvement — just six days before his announced departure.
“He’s gotten much better,” Everett said. “He’s coming in more motivated. He’s just getting better every day.”
Aisosa is the first offensive lineman to announce his transfer intentions during the post-spring portal window, which opened earlier this week. He is the sixth Sooner to announce his intentions to transfer, joining tight end Davon Mitchell, defensive back Mykel Patterson-McDonald, running back Sam Franklin, defensive back Peter Schuh and cornerback Jocelyn Malaska.
The Sooners added to their offensive line on Tuesday, securing a commitment from Stanford lineman Jake Maikulla, per Hayes Fawcett of On3. Maikulla played 764 snaps for the Cardinal in 2024, posting an average offensive grade of 58.7.
Along with Everett’s return and Maikulla’s arrival, the Sooners have plenty of experience around the offensive line with tackles Jacob Sexton, Logan Howland, Heath Ozaeta and Jake Taylor and guard Febechi Nwaiwu. The Sooners also picked up four offensive linemen — Michael Fasusi, Ryan Fodje, Darius Afalava and Owen Hollenbeck — in their 2025 recruiting class.
The post-spring transfer portal window will close on April 25.