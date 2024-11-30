Oklahoma-LSU: LIVE In-Game Observations
BATON ROUGE, LA — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from TIGER Stadium throughout Saturday's season-finale between Oklahoma and the LSU Tigers. Newest posts are at the top. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.
6:11 p.m.
Oklahoma’s starters on defense:
Thomas - Jackson - Williams - Downs
Lewis - Stutsman - Washington
E. Bowen - Spears-Jennings - Bowman - Malone
— RC
6:09 p.m.
Danny Stutsman won the toss for the Sooners and OU will defer to the second half.
Stutsman’s defense coming up first.
Football!
— RC
6:03 p.m.
Now this is more like it. Oklahoma’s captains get LOUD boos as they head toward midfield.
Everything filled in nicely after the Senior Night festivities.
Let’s get this baby rocking and rolling.
— RC
5:50 p.m.
Tonight’s matchup opened with LSU as a 5-point favorite. It quickly moved to LSU -7, but has been trickling back down all week. Twenty minutes til kickoff, FanDuel is still offering it at -5.5.
JH
5:48 p.m.
LSU’s seniors are getting honored right now.
I fully anticipate Tiger Stadium to be rocking by kickoff, but it’s pretty dead in here right now. Plenty of seats that need to be filled in.
It’s a little chilly, so I expect there are plenty of fans still on the concourses, too. But don’t think the game should be effected by the weather, so that’s a plus.
— RC
5:45 p.m.
Thirty minutes out.
— JH
5:40 p.m.
Freshman TE Davon Mitchell has made the trip. It’s his first road game of the season. Think he’ll play.
— JH
5:31 p.m.
Wow, are LSU’s uniforms sharp tonight. White pants, purple jerseys with white numbers and white helmets with the block LSU and a Tiger on the side.
Sooners are wearing crimson on what on white, of course, the traditional road unis.
There was an idea that LSU would wear its usual white home jerseys tonight with the yellow pants and yellow helmet, which would have put OU in their home crimsons.
But LSU went with the purples.
— JH
5:24 p.m.
Kickoff for tonight’s game has been shifted back five minutes to 6:10 p.m.
The Sooners are in the end zone doing early warmups. It was quite a noise when they walked into the arena, and the stadium was made 5 percent full.
OU’s first trip to Tiger Stadium is gonna be intense.
— JH