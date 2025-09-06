Oklahoma-Michigan GameDay Preview: Under the Radar
OT Michael Fasusi
If it seems like a lot to ask true freshman Michael Fasusi to hold things down at left tackle in his first college football game against the Michigan Wolverines — well, it is. But the 5-star offensive tackle from Lewisville, TX, didn’t come to Norman to bide his time on the bench and exercise patience. He came to protect John Mateer’s blind side and anchor the left side of the OU offensive line for three years, whether it’s Michigan or Kent State or Texas or Alabama trying to hit his quarterback. Fasusi didn’t play last week after he had a fainting episode in practice a few weeks back. And maybe o-line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has already decided to push back Fasusi’s starting debut to next week’s game at Temple, or the week after in the SEC opener against Auburn, or the week after that in the Oct. 4 home game against Kent State. But the loss of senior Jacob Sexton last week accelerates the need for Fasusi’s eventual arrival, and he has the highest upside of any OU lineman. His time is now.
— John E. Hoover
LB/DB Kendal Daniels
Oklahoma’s linebackers have a tough task on Saturday night. Not only will they have to quickly digest all of the shifts and motions from Michigan’s offense designed to confuse and open up extra holes in the running game, but they’ll also have to contain tight end Marlin Klein. That sounds like exactly the job for cheetah linebacker Kendal Daniels. His time at safety in Stillwater means he’s capable of taking on Klein. His size and experience at linebacker will be key to stopping the ground attack. And he posted 5.5 sacks last year in a down year for the Cowboys. Daniels will be Brent Venables’ Swiss Army Knife as he tries to confuse and confound the Wolverines’ talented freshman quarterback, Bryce Underwood.
— Ryan Chapman
WR Isaiah Sategna
Isaiah Sategna’s first game in Norman showed flashes of the playmaker that he can be for the Sooners. Sategna fielded four punts for 63 yards, averaging 15.8 yards per return. He also had a return of over 50 yards called back due to an illegal block in the back penalty. His production in the offense was less impactful, as Sategna caught only two passes for 16 yards — but the Sooners likely didn’t want to reveal too much ahead of the Michigan game. Sategna’s speed makes him a weapon that the Sooners will want to utilize against the Wolverines. He and wideout Deion Burks have the wheels to get past a Michigan secondary that’s far better than the one OU saw against Illinois State last week.
— Carson Field
C Jake Maikkula
I have to admit, even with the “or” listed on the depth chart between Jake Maikkula and Troy Everett, I was surprised that Maikkula got as much run as he did in the opener. The Stanford transfer played 33 of the 72 defensive plays at center, and graded out at 60.7 according to Pro Football Focus. While that wasn’t dramatically better than Everett’s 59.7 in 39 plays, it did highlight that Maikkula performed slightly better. Whichever center is in the game will be a major factor, but the 6-foot-5 Maikkula might be able to hold up a bit better against Michigan’s defensive front. The Sooners’ offensive line will need to both keep John Mateer clean in the passing game and open up better holes for the running backs and Mateer on the ground as well. Bill Bedenbaugh’s best offensive lines have been built with a strong presence at center and if Maikkula can cement himself there, that’ll go a long way toward the group coming together.
— Ryan Aber