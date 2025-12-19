Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Downgraded Ahead of CFP Rematch With Alabama

Oklahoma’s offensive line will likely be without a key piece against Alabama.

Center Jake Maikkula was downgraded from questionable to doubtful on Thursday’s College Football Playoff availability report.

Maikkula missed the Sooners’ regular-season finale against LSU with what OU coach Brent Venables described as an “infection”.

The absence of Maikkula will most likely see Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh move right guard Febechi Nwaiwu over to play center, just as he did against the Tigers.

True freshman Ryan Fodje is expected to replace Nwaiwu at right guard, and Derek Simmons will retain his role as the Sooners’ right tackle.

Earlier this week, OU opened a portion of its practice up to local media members.

Maikkula was in full uniform, but he was off to the side working by himself instead of practicing with the rest of the offensive line.

Read More Oklahoma Football

The other lingering injury questions come for the Crimson Tide offense.

Alabama tight ends Josh Cuevas and Danny Lewis Jr. started the week listed as questionable before getting upgraded to probable on Wednesday night. Thursday, they both remained probable.

Cuevas caught six passes for 80 yards and a touchdown in the first matchup, but he only made one catch for 20 yards in the second half of OU’s 23-21 win.

Earlier in the week, Oklahoma received two pieces of good news.

Pass rusher R Mason Thomas was left off the initial availability report that was released on Tuesday, meaning he will be available for Friday night’s contest.

He exited early in OU’s win over Tennessee, and he did not face Alabama in the first meeting between the pair of crimson-clad blue bloods this season.

On Wednesday night, running back Jovantae Barnes was upgraded from probable to available as well.

Barnes has only played in four contests this season for the Sooners, but any snaps in the CFP won’t count against his eligibility for the 2026 season.

Barnes could be used if Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock get banged up again in this rematch with the Crimson Tide.

Kickoff between Oklahoma and Alabama is scheduled for 7 p.m. tomorrow, and the contest will air on ABC and ESPN.

OU athletic director Joe Castiglione requested fans who are attending the College Football Playoff matchup get to their seats at least 45 minutes before kickoff on Saturday, as he teased a few surprises in the pre-game presentation.