Oklahoma Running Back Upgraded on Second College Football Playoff Availability Report

Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes was upgraded on the second College Football Playoff availability report of the week.

Barnes appeared on Tuesday’s report as probable, but he was left off Wednesday’s report, meaning he will be available for Friday’s contest against Alabama.

Barnes appeared in four games during the regular season, carrying the ball 19 times for 45 yards and a touchdown. He also caught one pass for 16 yards.

The senior running back was able to redshirt by only playing in four games. Postseason games, including the College Football Playoff, do not count against eligibility, so Barnes will be able to maintain eligibility in 2026 and still be able to take the field for the Sooners in the CFP.

Oklahoma’s main injury concern, center Jake Maikkula, continues to linger.

Maikkula was listed as questionable on the report for the second straight day.

Maikkula missed OU’s regular-season finale against LSU due to what Brent Venables labeled as an “infection”. He was fully suited up during a brief 15-minute practice viewing window on Monday, but he was working off to the side instead of with Oklahoma’s starting offensive line group.

Oklahoma’s best news of the week came on Tuesday.

Star pass rusher R Mason Thomas was not listed on the week’s first availability report, meaning he’s good to go to take on the Crimson Tide.

Thomas earned All-SEC First Team honors in 2025 despite missing a majority of Red November.

He appeared in nine regular-season games, totaling 23 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Thomas also forced two fumbles, and he scooped up a Joey Aguilar fumble and returned it all the way for a touchdown. He sustained a quad injury on the play, however, which cost him the Alabama, Missouri and LSU games.

Thomas also missed the first half of OU’s SEC opener against Auburn after he was ejected in the second half of Oklahoma’s win over Temple for targeting.

Defensive backs Gentry Williams, Kendel Dolby and Jeremiah Newcombe were all ruled out for the CFP opener on Tuesday.

Dolby announced that he intends to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday.

When asked about the defensive back after Dolby’s announcement on Wednesday, Venables was short.

“I’m not going to talk about anybody that's not here,” he said.

Alabama tight ends Josh Cuevas and Danny Lewis Jr. were both upgraded to probable after the tight end duo was listed as questionable on the week’s first availability report.

The Sooners and the Crimson Tide will battle at 7 p.m. on Friday, and the game will air on ABC and ESPN.