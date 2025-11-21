Oklahoma OL Pops Up on Thursday Availability Report, Mizzou QB Upgraded
Oklahoma’s offensive line may be without an experienced depth piece against Missouri.
Offensive guard Heath Ozaeta, who was not included on the first SEC Availability Report of the week, was listed as questionable on Thursday.
The most notable chance ahead of Saturday’s matchup between No. 8 OU and No. 22 Missouri came for Eli Drinkwitz’s squad.
Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula was upgraded from doubtful to questionable on Thursday’s SEC Availability Report.
Pribula exited the game in Missouri’s loss to Vanderbilt last month, leaving freshman Matt Zollers to lead the Tigers.
Zollers entered the season as Missouri’s third-string quarterback, but a Week 1 injury to Sam Horn thrust him into the role of backup.
Other than Ozaeta, there were no other changes for the Sooners from Wednesday’s report.
Defensive end R Mason Thomas remained questionable after he sustained a quad injury against Tennessee.
Defensive back Gentry Williams was also questionable, and running back Jovantae Barnes was listed as questionable.
Barnes has played four games this year, but mysteriously popped up with an injury in the pregame before OU took on Texas, per head coach Brent Venables.
The trio of offensive linemen — Troy Everett, Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor — who have been listed as out on every SEC availability report remained as such.
Crucially, Oklahoma running backs Xavier Robinson, Tory Blaylock, Taylor Tatum and Jaydn Ott remained off the report for a second straight day.
Neither Robinson or Blaylock is playing at 100 percent, but the underclassman duo has held it down for the Sooners in the running game since Oklahoma took on South Carolina.
Robinson took a shot to the knee against Alabama, and while he returned to the game, he looked far from 100 percent.
Similarly, Blaylock exited early in the Ole Miss game. He returned, but looked banged up and played a limited role in OU’s wins at Tennessee and Alabama.
This week, Venables said the team was going to have to lean on its depth across DeMarco Murray’s running back room to get through the final two weeks of the regular season.
“It’s going to be tested, no question,” Venables said. “So hopeful we can stay healthy and we’re probably going to spread it out a little more to kind of manage the next few weeks.”
The Sooners and the Tigers will meet at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Owen Field, and the contest will be broadcast on ABC.