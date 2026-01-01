Oklahoma to Lose Sixth Offensive Lineman to the Transfer Portal per Report

Oklahoma’s transfer portal exodus along the offensive line continued with Jake Taylor.

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported that the redshirt junior will be entering the portal when it officially opens on Friday.

Taylor is another member of OU’s offensive line who saw their career derailed by injuries.

He signed with the Sooners rated as a 4-star prospect by On3, 247Sports and Rivals. Taylor made eight appearances in 2022, four appearances in 2023 and four games in 2024.

Taylor’s 2025 season never got going again due to more injuries.

Taylor becomes the Sooners’ sixth offensive lineman to head toward the portal, joining Isaiah Autry-Dent, Jacob Sexton, Troy Everett, Luke Baklenko and Logan Howland.

Though the depth at Bill Bedenbaugh’s position group has taken a major hit, the Sooners have yet to lose any projected starters.

True freshmen Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje are projected to start at left and right tackle, respectively. Center Jake Maikkula is able to return at center next year, and guards Eddy Pierre-Louis and Heath Ozaeta can return as well.

The only starters the Sooners have lost are Febechi Nwaiwu and Derek Simmons, but OU’s offensive line lost that duo to graduation, and Fodje picked up plenty of crucial starting experience at right tackle in November.

Still, Oklahoma will look to add at guard pieces at guard to compete with Pierre-Louis and Ozaeta, and OU desperately needs to add depth at offensive tackle out of the transfer portal.

Oklahoma's transfer portal additions rose to 21 with Taylor's reported decision to enter the portal on Wednesday night. Of those, 11 so far made their announcement on Wednesday alone.

OU football general manager Jim Nagy and his staff are already hard at work scouting possible additions to the roster via the transfer portal, but the fruits of their labor cannot begin to be seen until the end of the week.

This offseason, there will only be one transfer portal window for players to enter.

The window begins on Jan. 2, and it will run through Jan. 16.

Players just have to have their information entered into the portal by the time it closes, though they can enroll at their new schools beyond Jan. 16.