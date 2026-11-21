NORMAN — Oklahoma will have to wait until Saturday to see if offensive lineman Ryan Fodje will make his return.

Fodje, who hasn’t played since the Sooners’ 21-13 loss to Kentucky on Oct. 17, is questionable to battle Texas A&M, per Friday’s SEC availability report. That’s the same designation he held on Wednesday and Thursday’s reports.

Fodje injured his ankle against the Wildcats but attempted to play through it. He is one of two players still listed as questionable for Saturday, along with defensive back Dakoda Fields.

Three Sooners — wide receiver Manny Choice and defensive ends Danny Okoye and Kenny Ozowalu — were taken off of the report after being listed as probable on Thursday.

Choice played 37 snaps in the Sooners’ win over Ole Miss last week. He has caught 16 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown this year.

Okoye has been one of OU’s best defensive players in recent weeks. He has recorded a tackle for loss in each of the Sooners’ last three games, most recently finishing the Ole Miss win with four total tackles.

Ozowalu, who transferred to Oklahoma from UTSA before the season, missed the Ole Miss game after playing only a couple snaps against Florida.

Running back Tory Blaylock wasn’t taken off of the report, but he remains probable. Blaylock was OU’s most efficient tailback against the Rebels, finishing with 48 yards on only nine carries.

Prior to Friday’s report, five Sooners had already been ruled out: offensive linemen Gunnar Allen and Fred Hinton, wide receiver Trell Harris, tight end Trynae Washington and linebacker Taylor Heim.

For Texas A&M, the Aggies will be without sophomore receiver TK Norman, who has logged 226 yards on 15 catches this year. He was questionable on Thursday’s report.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

In addition to Norman, the Aggies will be without a handful of notable players, including safety Marcus Ratcliffe and wide receivers Ashton Bethel-Roman and Terry Bussey.

Saturday's game between the Sooners and the Aggies will begin at 2:45 p.m.

OKLAHOMA

Out: Gunnar Allen, OL; Trell Harris, WR; Taylor Heim, LB; Fred Hinton, OL; Trynae Washington, TE.

Questionable: Dakoda Fields, CB; Ryan Fodje. OL.

Probable: Tory Blaylock, RB

TEXAS A&M

Out: Trovon Baugh, OL; Ashton Bethel-Roman, WR; Terry Bussey, WR; Blake Ivy, OG; Kelshaun Johnson, WR; Landon Rink, DT; TK Norman, WR.

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