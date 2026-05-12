Oklahoma Offers No. 1 Running Back from 2028 Class, Several Other Prospects

The Sooners have lost two running back commitments over the last couple of months, and now they’re looking to make up for those losses.

Kevin Hartsfield, the No. 1 running back from the Class of 2028, per Rivals, announced Monday that he received an offer from Oklahoma.

A native of Covington, GA, Hartsfield stands 6-0 and weighs 190 pounds. In addition to being the top running back in Rivals’ rankings, the outlet has Hartsfield as the No. 29 overall prospect from the 2028 class.

As a sophomore at Newton High School in 2025, Hartsfield rushed for 1,302 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Despite still having two years of high school football left, Hartsfield has collected offers from dozens of major programs, including LSU, Notre Dame, Texas, Georgia and Alabama.

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OU has yet to secure a commitment from the 2028 class. The Sooners earned a pledge from 2028 running back Micah Rhodes — the No. 1 tailback in 247Sports’ rankings — in January, but he backed out of his commitment in April. Oklahoma also saw one of its 2027 running back commits, Jaxsen Stokes, decommit in April.

Hartsfield wasn’t the only highly touted prospect to earn an OU offer over the last few days.

Class of 2028 offensive tackle Mataio Fano, a consensus top-100 player, announced his offer on Monday.

A native of Orem, UT, Fano is listed at 6-5 and 235. He is the younger brother of offensive tackle Spencer Fano, who played at Utah and was selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Fano has earned offers from BYU, Utah, Michigan, Oregon, Stanford and Miami.

Another blue-chip prospect who recently announced an OU offer is cornerback Grayden Reid.

Reid is graded as a 4-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. He is the No. 72 overall prospect and the No. 8 cornerback in the 2028 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Reid, who is from Louisville, KY, has also collected offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Florida.

Wide receiver Dennis Tua’one of Provo, UT, is another new target for the Sooners, as he earned his offer on Monday.

Tua’one is a consensus 4-star recruit and top-100 player from the Class of 2028. As a sophomore at Timpview High School in 2025, Tua’one caught 34 passes for 641 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 223 yards and five touchdowns.

The 6-1, 185-pound wideout has also received interest from BYU, Cal, Michigan, Arizona State and several other major schools.