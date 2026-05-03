Oklahoma Continues Offering Highly Touted Prospects from Future Classes

The Sooners won’t be busy on the field for another few months, but they haven’t wasted any time on the recruiting trail.

Oklahoma’s staff spent the past week sending new offers to players from the Class of 2028 and visiting a handful of the Sooners’ 2027 commits.

Edge rusher Darieon Prescott, a blue-chip recruit from the 2028 class, is one of the players who earned an OU offer.

Blessed to receive an offer from the university of Oklahoma! #AGTG pic.twitter.com/bo6rpKWn2P — Darieon Prescott (@Cfkprescott) April 30, 2026

Standing 6-6 and weighing 220 pounds, Prescott is ranked as the No. 7 overall prospect from the Class of 2028, per 247Sports.

During his sophomore season at Bolingbrook (IL) High School, Prescott registered 65 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, five sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

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In addition to Oklahoma, Prescott has earned offers from Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M, Indiana, Miami and several other major programs.

Class of 2028 wide receiver Trey Finney announced an offer from OU on Thursday.

Listed at 5-9 and 165 pounds, Finney is graded as a 3-star prospect by Rivals, while 247Sports has him unranked. As a sophomore at St. Pius X Catholic High School in 2025, Finney caught 51 passes for 720 yards and eight touchdowns.

So far, Finney has collected offers from Georgia, Arizona State, Tennessee, Florida State, Ole Miss and Nebraska.

Consensus 4-star edge rusher Major Stokes is another 2028 prospect who earned an OU offer last week.

Stokes is ranked as the No. 85 overall prospect and the No. 14 edge rusher from the 2028 class by 247Sports. The 6-6, 240-pound defensive end compiled a staggering 29.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks as a sophomore at Orem (UT) High School in 2025.

Other schools in the mix for Stokes include BYU, Michigan, UCLA, Texas Tech and USC.

Bellflower, CA, wide receiver Darren Tubbs also got an offer from the Sooners.

After a great conversation with coach @arbuckle_ben, I am honored to earn an offer from Oklahoma 🔴⚪️#BoomerSooner #destinationbosco pic.twitter.com/mKDwFYfRnI — DJ Tubbs 4 ⭐️ (@djtubbs2) April 28, 2026

Listed at 5-10 and 170 pounds, Tubbs is a consensus 3-star prospect. He is the No. 480 player from the Class of 2028 in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

In 11 games at St. John Bosco High School in 2025, Tubbs logged 493 yards and seven receptions on 28 receptions. He has offers from Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Notre Dame and several other Power Four programs.

Coaches hit the road

A few of Oklahoma’s assistant coaches visited some of their future players.

OU wide receivers coach Emmett Jones didn’t have to go far to see athlete Greydon Howell, who resides in Broken Bow, OK.

A 5-11, 170-pound athlete, Howell is graded as a 4-star prospect by Rivals and a 3-star prospect by 247Sports. During his junior season at Broken Bow High School, he threw for 2,817 yards, rushed for 1,514 yards and totaled 47 touchdowns. Based on how involved Jones has been in Howell’s recruitment, it’s likely that the 2027 prospect will play wide receiver in college.

Howell is one of five players who committed to Oklahoma on March 7, when the Sooners hosted their “Future Freaks” junior day event.

Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates went to the West Coast to pay a visit to Elija Harmon.

Preciate you @CoachToddBates for pulling up and breaking bread wit me!#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/fD1FVVKZ2k — Elija Harmon || 4⭐️DT (@ElijaHarmon99) May 1, 2026

Harmon, listed at 6-3 and 280 pounds, is a consensus 4-star recruit, ranked as the No. 266 overall player from the Class of 2027 in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

The defensive tackle committed to Oklahoma after the Sooners’ 17-13 win over LSU to finish the regular season on Nov. 29.

Edge rusher Krew Jones also committed to OU after the LSU game, and he got a visit from defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis last week.

A native of Orem, UT, Jones is also a consensus 4-star prospect. The 6-5, 233-pound edge rusher is the No. 148 player in the 2027 class, per 247Sports.

Jones logged 80 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, four pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble as a sophomore at Ridgeline High School in 2025.