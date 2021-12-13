Oklahoma OLB Nik Bonitto Selected AP Third-Team All-America

The redshirt junior racked up 39 total tackles with 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks this season.

One of Oklahoma’s best players gets recognized for his efforts.

Redshirt junior linebacker Nik Bonitto was one of the Sooners’ most consistent players in 2021, and he was rewarded for his play on Monday with a third-team All-America selection by the Associated Press.

Bonitto entered the year with sky-high expectations and while he may not have had quite the season some had hoped, it was still very solid and productive.

The Florida-native totaled up 39 tackles on the season with 15 coming as tackles-for-loss including seven sacks.

He also added in three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and nine quarterback hurries throughout the year.

Nik Bonitto Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

All in all, Bonitto was certainly one of the most reliable players for Oklahoma regardless of side of the football.

Earlier this month, he elected to opt out of the Sooners’ final game of the season against No. 14 Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl to begin preparations for the 2022 NFL Draft set for next April.

Most mock drafts see Bonitto as no later than a Day 2 pick going somewhere in the second or third round.

But, with still several months before draft day, the opportunity certainly still lies for Bonitto’s stock to rise at Oklahoma’s Pro Day and the NFL Scouting Combine among other events.