Oklahoma Opens Iconic North Oval for Football Tailgating
By OU Media Relations
The University of Oklahoma is excited to announce a new game day tradition this fall: free, public tailgating on the historic North Oval, also known as the Parrington Oval. For the first time in university history, fans have the opportunity to set up their tailgates on one of the most recognizable places on campus, creating an electric atmosphere just steps away from Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
This consolidation of tailgating brings fans, alumni and campus traditions together in one iconic location, streamlining the tailgate footprint to further enhance the game day experience and establish the North Oval as the premier game day destination.
“This fall, the Oval becomes the tailgate spot to join,” said University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz Jr. “At the University of Oklahoma, game day is more than tradition. It is a surge of pride and purpose that unites generations of Sooners. This year, we are elevating that energy by transforming the Oval into the ultimate tailgate experience, designed entirely with the unmatched passion of our fans in mind. This will be an experience unlike any we’ve created before, where friendships form, memories multiply, and the unmistakable cheers of OU spirit echo throughout the day. It will be a true celebration of Oklahoma Football.”
Boomer Bash, OU’s alumni tailgate, will also move to the iconic North Oval, establishing the Oval as the premier tailgating destination on campus.
The Oval will feature a robust lineup of amenities to elevate the fan experience, including:
- Convenient drop-off process for easy tailgate setup
- Performances from the Pride of Oklahoma Marching Band
- OU mascot appearances
- Food trucks
- Kids activities
- LED videoboard to watch college football games from around the country
- Nearby indoor restrooms and dining located in the Oklahoma Memorial Union
- Giveaways
“We knew that when we entered the SEC, it would just mean more,” said Joe Castiglione, OU Vice President and Athletics Director. “More competition, more fierce rivalries, more opportunities to engage with our fans, and more ways to show our Sooner spirit. This year it means establishing a new tailgate tradition, taking the energy and excitement of game day to the Oval. The Oval provides a centralized space for our fans to celebrate their Sooner passion, marking the next chapter in a tailgating tradition that will grow stronger each season. We can’t wait to see how our fans will respond and show out for the Sooners.”
“Anything we can do as a university and fan base to enhance an already vibrant pregame scene is exciting,” said OU Head Football Coach Brent Venables. “Our players and staff feed off the campus energy on game days, and you better believe that spirit carries over to Owen Field. We're looking forward to Aug. 30 and are confident Sooner Nation will bring the juice all season.”
The North Oval is set to become the centerpiece of OU’s game day experience. Fans are encouraged to show their Sooner spirit and best tailgate setups to the Oval each home game. A managed drop-off process will begin at 6 p.m. on the day immediately preceding a home football game, and fans can begin tailgating at 7 a.m. on game day. Tailgating on the Oval is free, and spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans are welcome to participate in free tailgating by bringing their own tents, chairs and other supplies. A limited number of complimentary tents will be available on a first-come, first-served basis each home game.
For maps and additional details, visit . Questions can be directed to . A new tailgate app will launch soon to further enhance the gameday experience.