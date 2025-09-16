Oklahoma OT Michael Fasusi Has Stayed 'Laser-Focused' Despite Week 3 Absence
NORMAN — Oklahoma’s offensive line will have its hands full this weekend.
The No. 11-ranked Sooners (3-0) host No. 22 Auburn (3-0).
Hugh Freeze’s defensive line has set the tone for the Tigers against Baylor, Ball State and South Alabama.
Auburn boasts the nation’s No. 10 rushing defense, allowing 67.0 yards per game. The Tigers also are tied for 12th in team tackles for loss (8.7 per game) and are tied for sixth in team sacks per game (3.67).
The Sooners were down one starter in their first road trip of the year.
True freshman left tackle Michael Fasusi missed OU’s 42-3 win over Temple at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday.
Fasusi made his Oklahoma debut in the Sooners’ Week 2 win over Michigan.
He never looked out of his depth against the Wolverines, but he was rolled up on during the Sooners’ final drive.
If the 5-star freshman returns to the lineup against Auburn, Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle has faith he’ll take steps forward from his experience against Michigan, even without another game under his belt.
“Whenever he plays, he’s laser-focused,” Arbuckle said. “Really diligent kid. Really understands the process of learning. Whether it’s active reps or mental reps, doesn’t really let anything distract him.”
Redshirt freshman Logan Howland filled in for Fasusi against Temple, just as he did at right tackle when Western Carolina transfer Derek Simmons missed the season opener against Illinois State.
Five different Auburn defensive ends have logged sacks so far this year.
Keldric Faulk has one sack and eight total tackles on the year, and Keyron Crawford leads the team with three sacks and 16 tackles.
Jaren Smith has also added two sacks and three tackles, and both Amaris Williams and Chris Murray have 0.5 sacks.
Fasusi handled Michigan’s pass rush admirably. He allowed two pressures on 34 passing snaps, per Pro Football Focus, and Arbuckle believes his star freshman will be even better the next time he touches the field.
“He’s been great with it, great with the mental reps,” Arbuckle said. “Sometimes mental reps are the best reps that you get, like seeing — this is how not to do it or that’s exactly how to do it. He’s been laser-focused with it just like everything else. Mike’s been great.”
Oklahoma’s depth on the interior could get tested during SEC play.
Brent Venables announced backup center Troy Everett will miss the rest of the season with an injury on Tuesday. Per the updated depth chart, true freshman Owen Hollenbeck is OU’s new backup center.
Febechi Nwaiwu could be an option to slide over from guard if Stanford transfer Jake Maikkula is unable to go for any reason the rest of the year, but Arbuckle backed Bill Bedenbaugh’s unit on Tuesday.
“Something that we talked about all through camp is that we felt really good about the depth of our o-line room, especially on the interior,” Arbuckle said. “And so, you know, I feel great about those guys. Feel great about the work that they’ve put in. It’s been awesome to see Coach Bedenbaugh develop all those guys, especially on the interior for different positions where they could play. So I feel really good about them.”
The Sooners and the Tigers will open SEC play on Owen Field at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the contest will be broadcast on ABC.