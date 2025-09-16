Oklahoma C Troy Everett Will Miss Remainder of the Football Season
Oklahoma enter Troy Everett, a senior and a captain, will no longer play for the Sooners this season.
Everett sustained a season-ending injury before the Week 3 game at Temple and is out for the year.
“Hate that for him,” head coach Brent Venables said Tuesday at his weekly press conference in Norman. “It's just devastating. Same injury, other knee, that he had a little over a year and a half ago.”
Everett injured his knee during spring practice and missed the first half of the 2024 season. His return to the lineup for the Texas game helped solidify what had been a disastrous start for the OU offensive line.
The Sooners will miss Everett's experience and leadership as they begin Southeastern Conferencec play this week with a home game against Auburn. No. 11-ranked OU hosts the No. 22 Tigers on Saturday in a 2:30 p.m. kickoff from Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Everett was named a captain this season after emerging last season as the leader of the o-line.
He explained in August that this was the first offseason of his career in which he had remained completely healthy, which helped him experience vast improvements as a player.
“Now I get a whole offseason in there,” Everett said on Aug. 8. “My knee’s feeling great.”
Everett hails from Roanoke, VA, and joined the Sooners in 2023 after two seasons at Appalachian State.
“He was having a really good year,” Venables said. “Just a great leader. (He’ll) have to lead in a different type of way. Really hurt for him and all the the pain, the sacrifice that he's been through. But he's really tough, and he'll move on, move forward, be he’ll find another way to use all the the leadership qualities that he has to help us.”
Everett started the first two games of the 2025 season before his injury.
Sooners coach Bill Bedenbaugh wisely recruited another center out of the transfer portal this past summer, landing Stanford starter Jake Maikkula. Right guard Febechi Nwaiwu is likely the backup center now.
“The depth there is center behind Jake, yeah, you feel OK,” Venables said. “You know, like everybody, not many teams going to have three or four centers. So, you know, we got a good plan if we have to address that at some point in time, and we'll be fine.”