Oklahoma Picks Up Fourth Wide Receiver Transfer to End 2024
NORMAN — Oklahoma’s football team ends 2024 with some more good news.
The Sooners landed a commitment from California transfer wide receiver Josiah Martin on Tuesday.
Martin, a freshman in 2024, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he will be joining the Sooners in 2025. The picture included two poker chips — one with the words “all in,” and one with the OU logo.
Martin played sparingly during his freshman season with the Golden Bears but still made an impact. He recorded offensive stats in six of Cal’s 13 games, finishing 2024 with 12 catches for 112 yards.
Martin scored his first career touchdown — a 29-yard rushing TD — in Cal’s 24-13 loss to UNLV in the LA Bowl.
While Martin began his college career on the West Coast, he originally hails from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, attending Guyer High School in Denton.
In two seasons at Guyer, Martin compiled 1,806 yards and 18 touchdowns on 121 receptions, helping the school produce a 21-5 record in those years. As a junior, he caught 60 passes for 878 yards and nine touchdowns as his quarterback was future Sooner Jackson Arnold. After Arnold went to OU as a freshman in 2023, Martin caught 66 passes for 1,047 yards and 12 TDs.
Martin was a consensus 3-star prospect, and ESPN ranked him as the nation’s No. 74 wideout in the Class of 2024.
Martin provides much-needed reinforcement to a wide receiver room that has already seen mass losses in the 2024 offseason.
2024-25 Oklahoma Transfer Portal Tracker
Six wide receivers from the 2024 squad — Jaquaize Pettaway, Nic Anderson, Andrel Anthony, Brenen Thompson, Jalil Farooq and J.J. Hester — have already transferred out of OU. The Sooners also lost tight end Bauer Sharp, who led OU in receiving yards in 2024.
Martin is the fourth wide receiver transfer to commit to Oklahoma during the transfer portal’s winter window, joining Isaiah Satenga (Arkansas), Keontez Lewis (Southern Illinois) and Javonnie Gibson (Arkansas-Pine Bluff).
Oklahoma also signed two wide receivers on Early Signing Day in Elijah Thomas and Emmanuel Choice. Thomas is a 4-star prospect, while Choice is a 3-star.
Oklahoma Picks up Division I FBS Tight End From Transfer Portal
In addition to all the new receiving targets, the Sooners' passing game is in for a complete refit in 2025, as offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle arrives from Washington State and is bringing quarterback John Mateer with him to compete with rising sophomore Michael Hawkins. Seth Littrell was fired at midseason as OC, and Arnold entered the transfer portal before surfacing at Auburn. The Sooners had just two quarterbacks (Hawkins and Casey Thompson) for last week's Armed Forces Bowl.
The winter window for the transfer portal opened on Dec. 9 and closed on Dec. 28. Players had to enter the portal by the closing date but did not have to decide on their next program by then.
Oklahoma enters 2025 after a season in which the Sooners went 6-7 (2-6 conference) in their first year competing in the SEC.