Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

Watch list season has arrived.

With the 2022 college football campaign rapidly approaching, the sport’s major awards are beginning to pump out the players to keep tabs on for their respective honors as the year begins.

On Monday, Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was added to a prestigious one, getting placed on the Maxwell Award watch list, presented annually to the best player in college football.

Given out every season since 1937, the Maxwell Award is considered one of the highest honors in the sport with the winner often also taking home the Heisman Trophy.

Three previous Sooners have won the honor with quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Jason White winning it in 2017 and 2004 and half-back Tommy MacDonald bringing it home in 1956.

Last year’s winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, also went on to win the Heisman Trophy.

Gabriel, who enters his first season with Oklahoma, has already had a highly-productive college career to this point at UCF.

In 26 career games, the left-hander has completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 8,037 yards and 70 touchdowns with just 14 interceptions.

Big things are now expected for Gabriel in Norman as he joins an OU roster loaded with weapons and with his former offensive coordinator with the Knights running the offense in Jeff Lebby.

Already having been named the preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, getting placed on the Maxwell Award watch list just adds to the expectations surrounding Gabriel going into his first season with the Sooners. 

Also included on the list are former Oklahoma quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai, Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams

