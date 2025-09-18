Oklahoma QB John Mateer Excited for First SEC Start: ‘It’s Actually Here’
NORMAN — Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer passed his first three tests at OU with flying colors.
Mateer, a transfer from Washington State, compiled 944 yards and five passing touchdowns in his first three games as a Sooner, leading OU to a 3-0 start. He has also rushed for 161 yards and four touchdowns.
Saturday, though, will be Mateer’s first game against an SEC defense as No. 11 Oklahoma hosts No. 22 Auburn for its conference opener.
“It’s exciting,” Mateer said. “This is what I planned for. This is a game and a season that I’ve looked forward to for a long time, and it’s actually here.”
Auburn’s defense has been excellent in its first three games of 2025.
The Tigers have the SEC’s second-best run defense so far this season, allowing only 67 rushing yards per game. They have sacked opposing quarterbacks 11 times, which is also second behind Tennessee.
“It’s a good team, a bunch of talented dudes,” Mateer said. “I mean, to put that up for three games, that’s really good. It takes consistency and a lot of people playing hard, so good for them, but we’ll be ready to go.”
This won’t be the first challenging defense that Mateer has faced as a Sooner, however.
The quarterback led OU to a 24-13 win against a Michigan defense loaded with future NFL talent. He finished that game with 270 passing yards, 74 rushing yards and three total touchdowns to earn SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
OU running back Jovantae Barnes believes that Mateer’s leadership carried the Sooners to that win and that he will continue to elevate the team’s performance as conference play looms.
“We needed that at quarterback, somebody who is very vocal and not letting the little details pass by,” Barnes said. “I’m proud of him for taking it in his arms and wanting to do that and not leaving that to the coaches. He does a good job of that.”
While Auburn’s defense is stellar overall, Mateer’s best chance at exploiting the Tigers is through the air.
The Tigers have allowed 660 passing yards in their first three contests, which lands them 14th out of the SEC’s 16 members in pass defense.
The Sooners have shown the ability to move the ball down the field on passing plays in their first three games. Tight end Jaren Kanak and wide receiver Deion Burks have both surpassed 200 receiving yards already, while wideouts Keontez Lewis and Isaiah Sategna are past 150.
OU is night and day from where it was in 2024, when the Sooners averaged only 175.8 passing yards per game. And Mateer believes the success through the air is a testament to his connection with the wide receiver corps.
“There’s a lot of depth that we have, a lot of people that can really go on this team,” Mateer said.
Scoring 101 points in three games, Oklahoma’s offense has shown that it has a high ceiling. But the Sooners’ games only get tougher, starting Saturday, as all eight of their SEC opponents are currently ranked in the AP Top 25.
Still, Mateer is confident that the Sooners will continue to churn out points, yards and first downs throughout conference play.
“There’s always things to get better at, week by week,” Mateer said. “It’s still only Week 3 — there’s a long way to go. Still getting better, still getting to know each other. But it’s in a good spot.”