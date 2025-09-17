All Sooners

Sooners on SI Podcast: Oklahoma Set to Open SEC Play Against Jackson Arnold

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman, Carson Field and Ryan Aber previewed OU's upcoming matchup with Auburn on this week's Sooners on SI Podcast.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma defensive tackle Gracen Halton celebrates after blowing up a play against Temple.
Oklahoma defensive tackle Gracen Halton celebrates after blowing up a play against Temple. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman, Carson Field and Ryan Aber all returned in this week's Sooners on SI Podcast.

First, the guys looked back on the Sooners' 42-3 win over Temple. Chapman and Field gave their thoughts on the contest in Saturday's post-game podcast, so Hoover and Aber recounted what they saw as OU passed its first road test of the year.

Then they turned their attention to the breaking news of the week.

OU coach Brent Venables announced on Tuesday that center Troy Everett will miss the rest of the season. The crew discussed the impact Everett's absence could have before assessing the health of the offensive line as a whole.

They then projected what impact R Mason Thomas' absence will have after Venables confirmed that the defensive end's targeting call in the second half against Temple was upheld.

Auburn travels to Norman this weekend, meaning former OU quarterback Jackson Arnold will return to Owen Field for the first time since hitting the transfer portal this past winter.

Venables said he's still the same quarterback Oklahoma recruited out of high school, but just how much progress has he made with new head coach Hugh Freeze?

The guys explored the ways in which Venables and OU's defense will try to test Arnold before assessing the threats Auburn's offense will pose to Oklahoma.

Then the crew turned their attention to the other side of the ball.

Read More Oklahoma vs. Auburn

The Sooners have injury questions with receiver Keontez Lewis, who exited the win over Temple after absorbing a big hit. If he's unable to suit up against the Tigers, the guys projected who might take his place, as well as diving into the strengths and weaknesses of Auburn's defense.

Finally, the group turned their attention toward the NFL where a trio of former OU quarterbacks — Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray — are all off to 2-0 starts.

Mayfield dazzled on the final drive on Monday, powering Tampa Bay to a thrilling victory over the Houston Texans.

Aber also gave an update on former OU pitcher Cade Horton as he closes in on National League Rookie of the Year honors.

Listen to the Sooners on SI Podcast every week on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube.

Published
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan holds an associate's degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

