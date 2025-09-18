Oklahoma WR Keontez Lewis Listed as Probable on First SEC Availability Report
The Sooners’ receiving corps got good news on Wednesday.
Keontez Lewis, who left OU’s contest against Temple after absorbing a big hit, was listed as probable on Oklahoma’s first SEC Availability Report of the season.
Lewis is third on the team in both catches (15) and receiving yards (181), and he's scored twice so far for the Sooners in 2025.
Receiver Zion Kearney was listed as questionable for Saturday's battle wiht the Auburn Tigers.
The Sooners’ offensive line enters SEC play banged up, however.
Bill Bedenbaugh already lost center Troy Everett to a season-ending injury, and true freshman left tackle Michael Fasusi was listed as questionable for Saturday’s clash with the Tigers.
Fasusi made his OU debut in Week 2 against Michigan, but he got rolled up on during Oklahoma’s final drive. Fasusi labeled the injury as an ankle sprain after the victory over the Wolverines.
He missed last week’s contest, though he did travel to Philadelphia. Fasusi was seen with a protective boot on his left ankle, though he appeared to move without any issues on the sideline.
Center Jake Maikkula was also listed as questionable after he was rolled up on late against Temple.
Right guard Febechi Nwaiwu had a scary moment himself against the Owls, and he was listed as questionable. Center Owen Hollenbeck was listed as probable.
Receiver Javonnie Gibson, who sustained a leg injury at the end of spring practice, was listed as doubtful.
On the other side of the ball, the Sooners are nearing full strength in the secondary.
Defensive back Kendel Dolby returned to the field for the first time in a year last week, and he will likely be joined by Gentry Williams on Saturday.
Williams was not listed on the availability report, so he should be cleared for action. He played in OU’s first two games this year, but left the win over Michigan in the second half. Williams traveled to Philadelphia, suited up and went through pregame warmups, but he was ultimately held out of the game.
Sophomore Eli Bowen has yet to dress out in 2025, but he was listed as doubtful for the contest.
Defensive end Danny Okoye was also listed as probable after missing the Temple game.
Defensive back Jeremiah Newcombe was listed as out for the contest, however, as were offensive linemen Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor.
Auburn could be without a key playmaker on Saturday.
Georgia Tech transfer Eric Singleton Jr. was listed as questionable by the Tigers. Singleton leads Auburn this year with 13 receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
Last year, the SEC mandated that schools are to issue availability reports ahead of conference contests.
There will be further updates on Thursday and Friday, then both the Sooners and the Tigers will issue a final availability report no later than 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday.