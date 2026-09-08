Oklahoma QB John Mateer Looking for More From Himself Going Into Michigan

NORMAN — There's a couple throws John Mateer would like to have back from Oklahoma's 51-0 season-opening win over UTEP.

Though his numbers were strong against the Miners — 11 of 17 for 225 yards and three touchdowns — he knows he must be better this week.

Mateer and the 10th-ranked Sooners take on No. 16 Michigan at 11 a.m. Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The fifth-year senior specifically pointed out a second-and-14 throw that was off the mark to Elijah Thomas from the UTEP 14 as one he'd like back.

"Just take the hitch," Mateer said. "It's second and 14, I tried to extend the play a little bit. They were off coverage, just take it, get to third-and-7 or let them break a tackle."

Oklahoma settled for a 32-yard field goal by Tate Sandell on the drive.

The biggest things Mateer saw on the tape was needing to be more patient.

"Stay in the pocket. step up and throw," Mateer said.

Despite the Wolverines needing a Hail Mary — after replay added another second onto the clock — to escape with a win over Western Michigan last week, Mateer said he's not overlooking Michigan.

"They didn't get a touchdown scored on them," Mateer said. "I know there's a lot of noise, but the facts are the facts. They didn't get a touchdown scored on them. They've got a lot of talent, a couple guys coming back, (and) they've got a good front."

Last year against Michigan, Mateer was 21 of 34 with a touchdown and an interception in the Sooners' 24-13 win. He also ran for 74 yards and two scores.

Mateer said he's better prepared this time around.

"I feel like I'm a lot better," he said. "Being a year older helps a lot, skill, I think I'm obviously older, a year better. ... But I also think coming from the Pac 12, Pac 2, Mountain West, that competition going into playing Michigan and playing through a whole SEC schedule. ... I don't want to say I'm used to it, because there's a new challenge every week but the stimulation from the crowd, the speed, that's a year better as well."

Mateer is savoring the opportunity to play in The Big House.

"I'll only get to play there once in my whole life so I'm going to take it in and be excited to play," he said.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.