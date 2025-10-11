Oklahoma QB John Mateer Remains Probable on Friday SEC Availability Report
John Mateer remained listed as "probable" on the SEC availability report Friday ahead of Saturday's Red River RIvalry matchup vs. Texas.
The Oklahoma quarterback's status has been one of the major storylines ahead of the OU-Texas showdown (2:30 p.m., ABC) after Mateer suffered a broken hand early in the win over Auburn on Sept. 20.
While Mateer remained in that game after the injury, the subsequent surgery on his injured hand a few days later called into question Mateer's status for the annual showdown in the Cotton Bowl.
But Mateer has responded well to treatment, and after Michael Hawkins Jr. started last week's 44-0 win over Kent State, has at least left open the possibility of playing vs. Texas.
Mateer has thrown for 1,215 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions so far this season. He's added 190 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground as well.
Hawkins threw for 162 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 33 yards and another score vs. Kent State.
The rest of OU's availability report also remained unchanged.
Wide receiver Keontez Lewis, who suffered a back injury after colliding with the brick wall beyond the north end zone early in last week's win, remains questionable.
Lewis has 17 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.
Offensive lineman Logan Howland was downgraded from "doubtful" to "out." Howland started the season opener vs. Illinois State at right tackle and started the Temple and Auburn games at left tackle.
He has played in every game this season.
Linemen Troy Everett, Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor are also listed as out.
Sooners coach Brent Venables said earlier this week that he expected Sexton, who suffered an injury in the season opener after starting at left tackle, to return at some point this season.
Tight end Kade McIntyre, who saw his only action of the season vs. Temple, is also listed as out.
Texas' side of the availability report was shortened. Running back CJ Baxter was downgraded from "doubtful" to "out" while cornerback Malik Muhammad and wide receiver Parker Livingstone are no longer listed after being listed as "probable" on the Wednesday and Thursday reports.
Baxter has not played since the Sept. 13 game vs. UTEP, while Muhammad missed last week's loss to the Gators.
Oklahoma vs. Texas Friday Availability Report
OKLAHOMA
Out: Troy Everett (RB), Logan Howland (OL), Kade McIntyre (TE), Jacob Sexton (OL), Jake Taylor (OL)
Questionable: Keontez Lewis (WR)
Probable: John Mateer (QB)
TEXAS
Out: CJ Baxter (RB)