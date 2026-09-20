Oklahoma QB John Mateer's Inconsistencies on Full Display in Victory Over New Mexico

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s best offensive play against New Mexico nearly didn’t happen.

Quarterback John Mateer hit Isaiah Sategna for a 53-yard touchdown in the third quarter, a score that proved decisive, but Mateer got an unlikely assist — from OU fans.

“We ran the ball out of that formation earlier in the game, so the middle safety came down and fit the run,” he said after the game. “We had a run fake, and then I was late to it. I looked left and I kind of skipped over to the third read, and I kind of heard everybody screaming and I was like, 'Well, something must be going on.' And I see Isaiah put his hand — I’m serious — put his hand up, and I see him. … The fans. Normally you don’t hear it, but sometimes.”

It was a stunning admission after the 14-6 victory, but it lines up with the struggles Mateer had in Ann Arbor against Michigan and again on Saturday night against the Lobos.

Oklahoma’s quarterback isn’t seeing the field very well, which is one of many problems for the Sooner offense.

Mateer threw two interceptions on Saturday, which put unnecessary pressure on the defense early.

“The first one, I believe we missed a pick stunt there into the boundary, which kind of flushed him,” OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “And he flushed and threw the ball back behind his body. Which, you ask any quarterback in the country, any former quarterback, that's a cardinal sin.”

Brent Venables laid part of the blame on the second interception at the feet of running back Xavier Robinson. Regardless, two interceptions against New Mexico is unacceptable, and it will get the Sooners beat again against better opposition.

Mateer finished 19-of-25 for 238 yards and two touchdowns to go with his pair of picks. He also rushed the ball 10 times for 17 yards — a wholly ineffective part of Oklahoma’s attack Saturday night.

“I thought he came out in the second half, though, played clean and played confident,” Arbuckle said. “Delivered the ball really, really well, especially in some big moments there, especially towards the end of the game to ice the game out. So some stuff to build off of for sure, but we got to get a lot better.”

With the running game misfiring (OU averaged 1.9 yards per carry against the Mountain West giants), the offense will have to live and die on the right arm of Mateer, for better or worse.

A week of harping on the run game resulted in an even worse performance, and after totaling 299 yards against the Lobos, the Sooners are no closer to fielding a competent offense as they head to No. 2 Georgia.

“I’m tired of getting up here and saying that I keep making mistakes and this and that, and I believe it'll change,” Mateer said. “I do, and I'm being tested, and I believe I'll persevere."

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