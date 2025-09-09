Oklahoma QB John Mateer Wins National Player of the Week Award
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer has had a busy week receiving the accolades after his strong performance Saturday in a victory over No. 15 Michigan.
After the 24-13 victory over the Wolverines at Owen Field, Mateer on Monday was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week. He also was honored as one of eight quarterbacks by the Davey O'Brien Award.
On Tuesday, Mateer picked up his latest award following the Michigan performance: The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for week two.
"He's got great strength and great skill," OU coach Brent Venables said on Saturday night. "He's a tough guy. He's fearless. He attacks everything without fear. He believes in the guys around him. He plays within the system."
Mateer completed 21-of-34 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown and had team highs of 19 rushes for 74 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 18 Oklahoma to a double-digit victory over the Wolverines.
"He understands what it takes to win," said offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. So there was definitely designed QB runs in the game. But at the end of the day, you’re just trying to win the football game. John Mateer’s willing, he knows how to protect himself. Probably took a big hit or two tonight, but all for the good of the team.
Through two games this season, Mateer has completed 72 percent of his passes. His 662 passing yards are the second most by an OU quarterback through the first two games of a career (Josh Heupel had 773 in the first two games of the 1999 season).
Mateer is a graduate of Little Elm High School in Little Elm, TX. He began his career at Washington State before transferring to OU last December. He played well in the opener against Illinois State, then was blown away by the atmosphere of a big home game against a program like Michigan.
"It was awesome," Mateer said after the game. "Walking in, 'GameDay' being here, just the environment, it’s something you dream of. Something I’ve always dreamed of. So to be able to do it, I mean, it’s a blessing. And I looked at it that way. This is a blessing from God and the opportunity is great. Play as hard as I can and it’s already written. I was getting a little anxious, you know? I wanted to play, and it’s a long week, and it’s good. You get to watch film. But I was really excited to go, and these fans are awesome."
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: Played football and graduated from a Texas High School and/or playing at a four year D1 Texas college.